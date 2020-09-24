Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 24-30

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Charles Lloyd
  • Charles Lloyd
This weekend brings a veritable explosion of live-stream options, including the 17th annual Gonerfest. This year, the festival is entirely online, with a mix of live-stream and pre-recorded performances, all curated by Goner Records. Parallel to all that is Central Tennessee's gift to music, Bonnaroo, also virtual this year. But perhaps most auspicious of all is Saturday's special jazz trio live-stream including Memphis-born legend Charles Lloyd.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, September 24
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook



12 a.m. through Sunday, September 26 at 11:30 p.m.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Virtual Roo-ality
YouTube


Friday, September 25
5 p.m. through Sunday, September 27 at 6 p.m.
Gonerfest 17 - Virtual concerts hosted by Goner Records
Facebook    Website   Tickets

Including
CHEATER SLICKS (Columbus, OH)
QUINTRON & MISS PUSSYCAT with Sam Yoger on drums (New Orleans, LA)
JACK OBLIVIAN & THE SHEIKS (Memphis, TN)
MELENAS (Pamplona, Spain)
THE REBEL (London, UK)
MARY TEE & BRUCE BRAND (London, UK)
MICK TROUBLE (New York, NY)
GEE TEE (Sydney, Australia)
ARCHAEAS (Louisville, KY)
EN ATTENDANT ANA (Paris, France)
BLOODBAGS (Auckland, NZ)
DAVID NANCE (Omaha, Nebraska)
SABA LOU (Berlin, Germany)
NA NOISE (Auckland, NZ)
DICK MOVE (Auckland, NZ)
NICK ALLISON (Austin, TX)
OH BOLAND (Galway, Ireland)
OUNCE (Auckland, NZ)
AQUARIAN BLOOD (Memphis, TN)
GUARDIAN SINGLES (Auckland, NZ)
BELLA & THE BIZARRE (Berlin, Germany)
THIGH MASTER (Toowoomba, Australia)
TOADS (San Francisco, CA)
MICHAEL BEACH (Melbourne, Australia)
EXBATS (Tucson, AZ)
OPTIC SINK (Memphis, TN)
TRUE SONS OF THUNDER (Memphis, TN)
LOUSY SUE (Indianapolis, IN)
ABE WHITE (New Orleans, LA)
ZERODENT (Perth, Australia)
SHAWN CRIPPS / LIMES (Memphis, TN)
CELEBRITY HANDSHAKE (Portland, Maine)
BIG CLOWN (Memphis, TN)

8 p.m.
Marcella Simien - Live from Memphis Slim House
Benefit for Music Export Memphis Covid Relief
Tickets


Saturday, September 26
6 p.m.
Grace Askew - at South Main Sounds
Facebook

6 p.m.
School of Rock Presents: Pearl Jam vs. Smashing Pumpkins
Facebook

9 p.m.
Charles Lloyd, Zakir Hussain and Julian Lage
Facebook    Tickets


Sunday, September 27
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, September 28
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, September 29
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, September 30
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

