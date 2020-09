The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 24-30

click to enlarge Charles Lloyd

Thursday, September 24

Friday, September 25

Saturday, September 26

Sunday, September 27

Monday, September 28

Tuesday, September 29

Wednesday, September 30

This weekend brings a veritable explosion of live-stream options, including the 17th annual Gonerfest. This year, the festival is entirely online, with a mix of live-stream and pre-recorded performances, all curated by Goner Records. Parallel to all that is Central Tennessee's gift to music, Bonnaroo, also virtual this year. But perhaps most auspicious of all is Saturday's special jazz trio live-stream including Memphis-born legend Charles Lloyd.Memphis FlyerNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert8 p.m.- at B-Side12 a.m. through Sunday, September 26 at 11:30 p.m. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival : Virtual Roo-ality5 p.m. through Sunday, September 27 at 6 p.m. Gonerfest 17 - Virtual concerts hosted by Goner RecordsIncludingCHEATER SLICKS (Columbus, OH)QUINTRON & MISS PUSSYCAT with Sam Yoger on drums (New Orleans, LA)JACK OBLIVIAN & THE SHEIKS (Memphis, TN)MELENAS (Pamplona, Spain)THE REBEL (London, UK)MARY TEE & BRUCE BRAND (London, UK)MICK TROUBLE (New York, NY)GEE TEE (Sydney, Australia)ARCHAEAS (Louisville, KY)EN ATTENDANT ANA (Paris, France)BLOODBAGS (Auckland, NZ)DAVID NANCE (Omaha, Nebraska)SABA LOU (Berlin, Germany)NA NOISE (Auckland, NZ)DICK MOVE (Auckland, NZ)NICK ALLISON (Austin, TX)OH BOLAND (Galway, Ireland)OUNCE (Auckland, NZ)AQUARIAN BLOOD (Memphis, TN)GUARDIAN SINGLES (Auckland, NZ)BELLA & THE BIZARRE (Berlin, Germany)THIGH MASTER (Toowoomba, Australia)TOADS (San Francisco, CA)MICHAEL BEACH (Melbourne, Australia)EXBATS (Tucson, AZ)OPTIC SINK (Memphis, TN)TRUE SONS OF THUNDER (Memphis, TN)LOUSY SUE (Indianapolis, IN)ABE WHITE (New Orleans, LA)ZERODENT (Perth, Australia)SHAWN CRIPPS / LIMES (Memphis, TN)CELEBRITY HANDSHAKE (Portland, Maine)BIG CLOWN (Memphis, TN)8 p.m.- Live from Memphis Slim HouseBenefit for Music Export Memphis Covid Relief6 p.m.- at South Main Sounds6 p.m.School of Rock Presents: Pearl Jam vs. Smashing Pumpkins9 p.m.3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Wednesday)