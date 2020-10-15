Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Unexpected Health Issues Lead to GoFundMe for David Cousar

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge David Cousar - PAUL TAYLOR
  • Paul Taylor
  • David Cousar
David Cousar doesn't get a lot of press, and that may suit him just fine. In both his guitar playing and his way of living, he's the master of understatement. Yet his name is perpetually on the lips of music fans and players around town, as those understated guitar lines sink in to one's heart and mind to make a lasting impression.

Today we tip our hat to those many solo shows he's done at Bar DKDC or B-Side, and the many shows he's played with other bands for decades. In recent years, that band has often been Marcella & Her Lovers. The thoughts of fans and players alike are with Cousar now, as he faces one of the major health challenges of his life. As singer/songwriter Vicki Loveland explains in a new GoFundMe page focused on Cousar's anticipated medical bills, "His leg suddenly collapsed under him, resulting in  a broken femur and fractured hip. Tests have revealed that bone lesions are the cause of the fall."

That was what was known late Tuesday evening. In the ensuing day and a half, Cousar's condition has both improved and worsened. At first, all signs looked hopeful, with ex-wife Jane Bladon noting, "The procedure went great, the implant took about 26 minutes (very good). It was a partial replacement which was great in the fact that the ball replacement is much smaller and should give him more mobility."

Meanwhile, musician Amy LaVere also noted yesterday, "I just got word that not only did David pull through his surgery like a champ, he’s back in his room and he’s hungry and ready for lunch."  However, LaVere shared news earlier today that is considerably less promising. "It has been concluded that David’s bone lesions were caused by cancer. David has been pretty quiet today. He did say the pain from the injury/surgery was bad today, as I imagine it is."

Please dig deep  and help out this innovative genius from a local neighborhood near you. The future of Memphis guitar playing may depend on it. 

