Thursday, October 29, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 29-November 4

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge Michael Graber with son Leo and Graber Gryass - PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF MICHAEL GRABER
  • Photographs courtesy of Michael Graber
  • Michael Graber with son Leo and Graber Gryass
Live-streaming is cranking back up for the Halloween weekend! Though many venues are offering in person shows, the virtual game is also strong in the days to come. Tonight's Beale & Peachtree event is especially intriguing: a celebration of the bonds between Memphis and Atlanta, with Black Cream playing live in Royal Studios. Other events abound! Check them out, stay safe, and be sure to tip your favorite performers.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, October 29
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

7 p.m.
Black Cream - Beale & Peachtree: The Intersection of Soul, live from Royal Studios
DJ Devin Steel and Drumma Boy
YouTube



8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook


Friday, October 30
8 p.m.
Michael Graber & Late Bloom - album release live at B-Side
YouTube    Twitch TV

8 p.m.
The Spits
Goner TV


Saturday, October 31
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

5 p.m.
Tennessee Magi & Not Tight
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mudhole - live at Growlers
Facebook    Twitch TV    YouTube

8 p.m.
DJ Wes Wallace
Tickets    Twitch TV

8:30 p.m.
1000 Lights - live at Black Lodge Video
with the film HÄXAN, aka Witchcraft Through the Ages
Black Lodge


Sunday, November 1
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, November 2
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, November 3
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, November 4
8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

