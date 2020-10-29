Thursday, October 29, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 29-November 4
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 11:04 AM
Live-streaming is cranking back up for the Halloween weekend! Though many venues are offering in person shows, the virtual game is also strong in the days to come. Tonight's Beale & Peachtree
event is especially intriguing: a celebration of the bonds between Memphis and Atlanta, with Black Cream playing live in Royal Studios. Other events abound! Check them out, stay safe, and be sure to tip your favorite performers.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, October 29
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
7 p.m.
Black Cream
- Beale & Peachtree: The Intersection of Soul
, live from Royal Studios
DJ Devin Steel and Drumma Boy
YouTube
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, October 30
8 p.m.
Michael Graber & Late Bloom
- album release live at B-Side
YouTube Twitch TV
8 p.m.
The Spits
Goner TV
Saturday, October 31
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
5 p.m.
Tennessee Magi
& Not Tight
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mudhole
- live at Growlers
Facebook Twitch TV YouTube
8 p.m.
DJ Wes Wallace
Tickets Twitch TV
8:30 p.m.
1000 Lights
- live at Black Lodge Video
with the film HÄXAN
, aka Witchcraft Through the Ages
Black Lodge
Sunday, November 1
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, November 2
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, November 3
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, November 4
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
