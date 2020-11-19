Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 19-25

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Dale Watson - SARAH WILSON
  • Sarah Wilson
  • Dale Watson
Even as the COVID-19 numbers go up and down, the stalwart live-streaming musicians carry on with the online flow, that most prudent form of concert-going in 2020. This week brings many old favorites, and a few newcomers, such as the percussion group from the University of Memphis, presenting their fall concert this weekend.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, November 19
6:30 p.m.
Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar - at South Main Sounds
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook    YouTube     Twitch TV




Friday, November 20
7 p.m.
Jesse James Davis/Yesse Yavis - record release party
Facebook    Instagram    YouTube

9 p.m.
The Delta Project
Facebook

9 p.m.
Don Twan, GuTTa KicK, & Abraxas - at Growlers
Facebook


Saturday, November 21
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

7 p.m.
University of Memphis Percussion Group
Facebook


Sunday, November 22
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, November 23
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, November 24
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, November 25
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Circle Game
Bailey Bigger: Confronting Traumas Through Music
Election Commission “End-Run”: Phillips Announces Purchase of ES&S Machines for Collierville Election
Little Gourmet: Toddler Enjoys “Grownup” Meals on Instagram
Wrong Turn: A Minor Traffic Violation Becomes a Nightmare
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation