Thursday, November 19, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 19-25
Posted
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 12:43 PM
click to enlarge
Even as the COVID-19 numbers go up and down, the stalwart live-streaming musicians carry on with the online flow, that most prudent form of concert-going in 2020. This week brings many old favorites, and a few newcomers, such as the percussion group from the University of Memphis
, presenting their fall concert this weekend.
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, November 19
6:30 p.m.
Jennifer Westwood
and Dylan Dunbar
- at South Main Sounds
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook YouTube Twitch TV
Friday, November 20
7 p.m.
Jesse James Davis/Yesse Yavis
- record release party
Facebook Instagram YouTube
9 p.m.
The Delta Project
Facebook
9 p.m.
Don Twan, GuTTa KicK,
& Abraxas
- at Growlers
Facebook
Saturday, November 21
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
7 p.m.
University of Memphis Percussion Group
Facebook
Sunday, November 22
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, November 23
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, November 24
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, November 25
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
Tags: Memphis Music, University of Memphis, COVID-19, Live-Streamed Music, Virtual Concerts, Image