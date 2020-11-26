Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, November 26, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 26-December 2

Posted By on Thu, Nov 26, 2020 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge The MD's
  • The MD's
Folks are wisely laying low in this time of thanksgiving, but a few stalwart players are keeping the music flowing. Though the usually indefatigable Devil Train are taking a break from their weekly Thursday night jam at B-Side, music fans do have a rare chance to hear the MD's, Memphis' great Booker T & the MGs tribute band, live-streamed from Hernando's Hide-a-way. While there are no Thanksgiving shows, many options flow from your live-stream platform of choice in the days that follow. Enjoy!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, November 26
No live-streamed events scheduled


Friday, November 27
6 p.m.
Dennis O'Hagan - at Grind City Brewing Co.
Facebook



8 p.m.
The MD's - at Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube


Saturday, November 28
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook


Sunday, November 29
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, November 30
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, December 1
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, December 2
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube

