Thursday, November 26, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 26-December 2
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Nov 26, 2020 at 10:49 AM
Folks are wisely laying low in this time of thanksgiving, but a few stalwart players are keeping the music flowing. Though the usually indefatigable Devil Train are taking a break from their weekly Thursday night jam at B-Side, music fans do have a rare chance to hear the MD's, Memphis' great Booker T & the MGs tribute band, live-streamed from Hernando's Hide-a-way. While there are no Thanksgiving shows, many options flow from your live-stream platform of choice in the days that follow. Enjoy!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, November 26
No live-streamed events scheduled
Friday, November 27
6 p.m.
Dennis O'Hagan
- at Grind City Brewing Co.
Facebook
8 p.m.
The MD's
- at Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
Saturday, November 28
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
Sunday, November 29
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, November 30
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, December 1
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, December 2
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
