The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 26-December 2

Folks are wisely laying low in this time of thanksgiving, but a few stalwart players are keeping the music flowing. Though the usually indefatigable Devil Train are taking a break from their weekly Thursday night jam at B-Side, music fans do have a rare chance to hear the MD's, Memphis' great Booker T & the MGs tribute band, live-streamed from Hernando's Hide-a-way. While there are no Thanksgiving shows, many options flow from your live-stream platform of choice in the days that follow. Enjoy!No live-streamed events scheduled6 p.m.- at Grind City Brewing Co.8 p.m.- at Hernando's Hide-a-way10 a.m.3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.- Hernando's Hide-a-way

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



