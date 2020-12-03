Thursday, December 3, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 3-9
Posted
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM
click to enlarge
-
Bethany Reid Visuals
-
Bailey Bigger
As we delve into the darkest days of the year, things are lighting up online, with the first holiday live-streamed events. Sitting by the cozy glow of live music on your screen with a beverage and sheltered-in-place loved one … what could be better? Tune in to the many choices below, and don't forget to give a little something to the players who fill your days and nights with song.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, December 3
7 p.m.
Bailey Bigger
- at We Are Memphis
Facebook YouTube
Friday, December 4
No live-streamed events scheduled
Saturday, December 5
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
Shelley Brown, Lee Booth and Lee Holiday
- at South Main Sounds
Facebook
Sunday, December 6
1 p.m.
Alexis Taylor
- at South Main Sounds
Facebook
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
6 p.m.
Festival of Carols - at Second Presbyterian Church
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Black Violin
- at the Orpheum Theatre
Facebook
Monday, December 7
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, December 8
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, December 9
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando's Hide-a-Way
YouTube
Tags: Memphis, Memphis Music, Christmas Music, Online Concerts, Live-streamed music, Image