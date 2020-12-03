Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 3, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 3-9

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge Bailey Bigger - BETHANY REID VISUALS
  • Bethany Reid Visuals
  • Bailey Bigger
As we delve into the darkest days of the year, things are lighting up online, with the first holiday live-streamed events. Sitting by the cozy glow of live music on your screen with a beverage and sheltered-in-place loved one … what could be better? Tune in to the many choices below, and don't forget to give a little something to the players who fill your days and nights with song.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, December 3
7 p.m.
Bailey Bigger - at We Are Memphis
Facebook    YouTube


Friday, December 4
No live-streamed events scheduled


Saturday, December 5
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

6:30 p.m.
Shelley Brown, Lee Booth and Lee Holiday - at South Main Sounds
Facebook


Sunday, December 6
1 p.m.
Alexis Taylor - at South Main Sounds
Facebook

3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

6 p.m.
Festival of Carols - at Second Presbyterian Church
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Black Violin - at the Orpheum Theatre
Facebook


Monday, December 7
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, December 8
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, December 9
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-Way
YouTube

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Come Into My Parler
The Winter Reading Issue: By the Book
CRITICS NIX NETFLIX HICKS! Hillbilly Elegy is a Depressing Mess
Party Talk: Partisanship Draws Post-Election Attention
The Pie Folks Offer a Hard-to-Find Pie
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation