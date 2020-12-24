Thursday, December 24, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 24-30
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Dec 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM
If you don't have a fireplace, or forgot to order your 12-hour fireplace Blu-ray disc, never fear! The Memphis music scene has plenty in store to help these wintry nights pass merrily. Break out the nog and settle into listening mode, safely at home. In between Zoom reunions and toasting those in your safety pod, there's plenty to keep you entertained!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
Ebet Roberts
The KLiTZ: Gail Elise Clifton, Marcia Clifton Faulhaber, Lesa Aldridge (Elizabeth Hoehn), Amy Gassner Starks
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, December 24
3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Christmas Eve Service - Bellevue Baptist Church
Facebook
7 p.m.
Christmas Eve Concert - Union Grove M.B. Church
Facebook
Friday, December 25
No scheduled live-streamed events
Saturday, December 26
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
5 p.m.
Turnt
& The KLiTZ Sisters
- at B-Side
Facebook
7 p.m.
Led Zep'n
- at Lafayette's Music Room
Facebook
Sunday, December 27
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, December 28
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, December 29
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, December 30
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
