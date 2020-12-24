The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 24-30

If you don't have a fireplace, or forgot to order your 12-hour fireplace Blu-ray disc, never fear! The Memphis music scene has plenty in store to help these wintry nights pass merrily. Break out the nog and settle into listening mode, safely at home. In between Zoom reunions and toasting those in your safety pod, there's plenty to keep you entertained!3 p.m. and 5 p.m.Christmas Eve Service - Bellevue Baptist Church7 p.m.Christmas Eve Concert - Union Grove M.B. ChurchNo scheduled live-streamed events10 a.m.5 p.m.- at B-Side7 p.m.- at Lafayette's Music Room3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.- Hernando's Hide-a-way

