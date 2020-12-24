Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 24, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 24-30

Posted By on Thu, Dec 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM

If you don't have a fireplace, or forgot to order your 12-hour fireplace Blu-ray disc, never fear! The Memphis music scene has plenty in store to help these wintry nights pass merrily. Break out the nog and settle into listening mode, safely at home. In between Zoom reunions and toasting those in your safety pod, there's plenty to keep you entertained!

The KLiTZ: Gail Elise Clifton, Marcia Clifton Faulhaber, Lesa Aldridge (Elizabeth Hoehn), Amy Gassner Starks - EBET ROBERTS
  • Ebet Roberts
  • The KLiTZ: Gail Elise Clifton, Marcia Clifton Faulhaber, Lesa Aldridge (Elizabeth Hoehn), Amy Gassner Starks
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, December 24
3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Christmas Eve Service - Bellevue Baptist Church
Facebook

7 p.m.
Christmas Eve Concert - Union Grove M.B. Church
Facebook


Friday, December 25
No scheduled live-streamed events


Saturday, December 26
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

5 p.m.
Turnt & The KLiTZ Sisters - at B-Side
Facebook

7 p.m.
Led Zep'n - at Lafayette's Music Room
Facebook


Sunday, December 27
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, December 28
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, December 29
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, December 30
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Memphis Restaurant Association Releases Statement on New Health Directive
Life at a Distance
Politics 2020: COVID-19 and a Shaggy-Dog Presidential Election
2021: Here’s Looking at You
2020 on Screen: The Best and Worst of Film and TV
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation