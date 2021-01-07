Thursday, January 7, 2021
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 7-13
By Alex Greene
As the new year marches on, the city's usual suspects continue to carry the torch of online entertainment. It's 100 percent CDC approved and guaranteed to keep you safe from the coronavirus. And just look at all the gas money you've been saving! The week also brings unique, one-off shows from innovators like longtime scene-maker Muck Sticky and, from Cleveland, Mississippi, Lemonhead Danero. Tune in, turn on, and drop dimes in their virtual tip jars or ticketing platforms!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, January 7
6:45 p.m.
Lemonhead Danero
Website
Friday, January 8
No scheduled live-streamed events
Saturday, January 9
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
Sunday, January 10
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, January 11
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, January 12
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m
Muck Sticky
- 20th Anniversary Concert
YouTube Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, January 13
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
