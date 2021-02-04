The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 4-10

click to enlarge So Gung Ho

We're seeing a rise in online events again this week, and why not? When a club hosts a live show with a limited capacity audience, it only makes sense to clue others in on what's going down in its venue. And so music marches on. One notably unique live-stream this week will be a fundraiser for local band So Gung Ho, who seek contributions for their debut album. Check them all out, and stay safe!Memphis Flyer6 p.m.- at Neil's6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's7 p.m.- at Picasso's10 a.m.1 p.m.- at Tin Roof6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's7 p.m.- at Picasso's1 p.m.3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo & Super Bowl Watch Party4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)7:30 p.m.6 p.m.(every Wednesday)