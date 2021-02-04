Thursday, February 4, 2021
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 4-10
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 1:04 PM
We're seeing a rise in online events again this week, and why not? When a club hosts a live show with a limited capacity audience, it only makes sense to clue others in on what's going down in its venue. And so music marches on. One notably unique live-stream this week will be a fundraiser for local band So Gung Ho, who seek contributions for their debut album. Check them all out, and stay safe!
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, February 4
6 p.m.
John Williams & the A440 Band
- at Neil's
Facebook
Friday, February 5
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars
- at Wild Bill's
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Soul 7 Band
- at Picasso's
Facebook
Saturday, February 6
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
1 p.m.
The Delta Duo
- at Tin Roof
Facebook
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars
- at Wild Bill's
Facebook
7 p.m.
Bird Williams with Kashief
- at Picasso's
Facebook
Sunday, February 7
1 p.m.
Savannah Brister
Facebook
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo & Super Bowl Watch Party
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, February 8
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, February 9
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
So Gung Ho
Facebook
Wednesday, February 10
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
