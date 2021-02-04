Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 4-10

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 1:04 PM

We're seeing a rise in online events again this week, and why not? When a club hosts a live show with a limited capacity audience, it only makes sense to clue others in on what's going down in its venue. And so music marches on. One notably unique live-stream this week will be a fundraiser for local band So Gung Ho, who seek contributions for their debut album. Check them all out, and stay safe!
click to enlarge So Gung Ho
  • So Gung Ho
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, February 4
6 p.m.
John Williams & the A440 Band - at Neil's
Facebook


Friday, February 5
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Soul 7 Band - at Picasso's
Facebook


Saturday, February 6
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

1 p.m.
The Delta Duo - at Tin Roof
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook

7 p.m.
Bird Williams with Kashief - at Picasso's
Facebook


Sunday, February 7
1 p.m.
Savannah Brister
Facebook

3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo & Super Bowl Watch Party
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, February 8
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, February 9
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
So Gung Ho
Facebook


Wednesday, February 10
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

