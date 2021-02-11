Thursday, February 11, 2021
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 11-17
Posted
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM
Valentine's Day may be a quiet affair for most folks this weekend, but that doesn't mean that music can't be part of the equation. A few events are scheduled for the great day itself, while others warm up the earlier part of the weekend with pre-holiday events. Try out these players' offerings, and be sure to tip them generously.
click to enlarge
REMINDER:
The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CST
Thursday, February 11
No scheduled live-streamed music events
Friday, February 12
7 p.m.
Yubu
- at Peoples on Beale
Facebook
8 p.m.
Other Creatures
- Goner TV
Website Twitch TV
Saturday, February 13
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
1 p.m.
The Delta Duo
- at Tin Roof
Facebook
Sunday, February 14
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
6 p.m.
Rodell McCord
- at Tin Roof
Facebook
Monday, February 15
No scheduled live-streamed music events
Tuesday, February 16
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, February 17
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
Tags: Memphis Music, Valentine's Day, Live-Streamed Music, Virtual Concerts, Image