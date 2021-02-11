Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 11-17

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM

Valentine's Day may be a quiet affair for most folks this weekend, but that doesn't mean that music can't be part of the equation. A few events are scheduled for the great day itself, while others warm up the earlier part of the weekend with pre-holiday events. Try out these players' offerings, and be sure to tip them generously.
click to enlarge Yubu
  • Yubu
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CST

Thursday, February 11
No scheduled live-streamed music events


Friday, February 12
7 p.m.
Yubu - at Peoples on Beale
Facebook



8 p.m.
Other Creatures - Goner TV
Website    Twitch TV


Saturday, February 13
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

1 p.m.
The Delta Duo - at Tin Roof
Facebook


Sunday, February 14
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

6 p.m.
Rodell McCord - at Tin Roof
Facebook


Monday, February 15
No scheduled live-streamed music events


Tuesday, February 16
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, February 17
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

