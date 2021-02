The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 25-March 3

click to enlarge Michael Weintrob

Southern Avenue

Thursday, February 25

Friday, February 26

Saturday, February 27

Sunday, February 28

Monday, March 1

Tuesday, March 2

Wednesday, March 3

This week sports a flurry of fresh online performances, starting this afternoon with the continuation of Folk Unplugged, the annual conference/festival for Folk Alliance International. Local purveyors of the genre Folk All Y'all also bring singer/songwriter David Wilcox.On the "countrypolitan" side of things, Dale Watson brings his new album,, to life online and live at limited capacity at the World Famous Hernando's Hide-a-way.And then there's a rare performance by Southern Avenue from "Studio A" in the former home of Stax Records, now the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. This will be a homecoming of sorts for Southern Avenue keyboard player Jeremy Powell, an alum of the Stax Music Academy.3:30 p.m. through 10 a.m., February 26Folk Unlocked - showcases for various artists, by Folk Alliance International 11:30 a.m.- Elvis tribute6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's6:30 p.m.- via Folk All Y'all10 a.m.6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's8 p.m.- live from Studio A, Stax Museum of American Soul Music1 p.m.- at Tin Roof3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo and release party for4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)6 p.m.- interview with the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment (NABFEME)6 p.m.Jazz - at the Hi-Tone5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)