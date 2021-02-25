The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 25-March 3

This week sports a flurry of fresh online performances, starting this afternoon with the continuation of Folk Unplugged, the annual conference/festival for Folk Alliance International. Local purveyors of the genre Folk All Y'all also bring singer/songwriter David Wilcox.
On the "countrypolitan" side of things, Dale Watson brings his new album, The Memphians
, to life online and live at limited capacity at the World Famous Hernando's Hide-a-way.
And then there's a rare performance by Southern Avenue from "Studio A" in the former home of Stax Records, now the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. This will be a homecoming of sorts for Southern Avenue keyboard player Jeremy Powell, an alum of the Stax Music Academy.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
Michael Weintrob
Southern Avenue
ALL TIMES CST
Thursday, February 25
3:30 p.m. through 10 a.m., February 26
Folk Unlocked - showcases for various artists, by Folk Alliance International
Friday, February 26
11:30 a.m.
Memphis Pete
- Elvis tribute
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars
- at Wild Bill's
6:30 p.m.
David Wilcox
- via Folk All Y'all
Saturday, February 27
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars
- at Wild Bill's
8 p.m.
Southern Avenue
- live from Studio A, Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Sunday, February 28
1 p.m.
Savannah Brister
- at Tin Roof
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo and release party for The Memphians
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
6 p.m.
Joyce Cobb
- interview with the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment (NABFEME)
6 p.m.
Jazz - at the Hi-Tone
Monday, March 1
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Tuesday, March 2
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Wednesday, March 3
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
