Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 25-March 3

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 11:28 AM

This week sports a flurry of fresh online performances, starting this afternoon with the continuation of Folk Unplugged, the annual conference/festival for Folk Alliance International. Local purveyors of the genre Folk All Y'all also bring singer/songwriter David Wilcox.

On the "countrypolitan" side of things, Dale Watson brings his new album, The Memphians, to life online and live at limited capacity at the World Famous Hernando's Hide-a-way.

And then there's a rare performance by Southern Avenue from "Studio A" in the former home of Stax Records, now the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. This will be a homecoming of sorts for Southern Avenue keyboard player Jeremy Powell, an alum of the Stax Music Academy.
click to enlarge Southern Avenue - MICHAEL WEINTROB
  • Michael Weintrob
  • Southern Avenue
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CST

Thursday, February 25
3:30 p.m. through 10 a.m., February 26
Folk Unlocked - showcases for various artists, by Folk Alliance International
Website




Friday, February 26
11:30 a.m.
Memphis Pete - Elvis tribute
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook

6:30 p.m.
David Wilcox - via Folk All Y'all
Facebook    Website


Saturday, February 27
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook

8 p.m.
Southern Avenue - live from Studio A, Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Twitch TV


Sunday, February 28
1 p.m.
Savannah Brister - at Tin Roof
Facebook

3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo and release party for The Memphians
Website

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

6 p.m.
Joyce Cobb - interview with the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment (NABFEME)
Facebook

6 p.m.
Jazz - at the Hi-Tone
Facebook


Monday, March 1
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, March 2
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, March 3
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

