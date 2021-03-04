Thursday, March 4, 2021
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, March 4-10
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM
Though outdoor shows are blooming with spring, live-streams are also enjoying an uptick. Case in point: Devil Train is now back on track with their regular Thursday-night, online residency at B-Side Bar. The same venue is also hosting two other shows this weekend, including Friday's record release party for the latest by Late Bloom, a Michael Graber project. Meanwhile, the usual suspects carry on the noble tradition of virtual residencies from all manner of locations throughout the city, refusing to jump the gun when it comes to audience and performer safety. Check them all out and be sure to tip generously.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CST
Thursday, March 4
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook YouTube Twitch TV
Friday, March 5
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars
- at Wild Bill's
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
Alexis Taylor
- at South Main Sounds
Facebook
8 p.m.
Late Bloom with Michael Graber
- record release show at B-Side
YouTube Twitch TV
Saturday, March 6
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
1 p.m.
The Delta Duo
- at Tin Roof
Facebook
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars
- at Wild Bill's
Facebook
8 p.m.
Gringos
- at B-Side
YouTube Twitch TV
Sunday, March 7
1 p.m.
Savannah Brister
- at Tin Roof
Facebook
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Website
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, March 8
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, March 9
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, March 10
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
