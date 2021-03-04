The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, March 4-10

click to enlarge courtesy of Michael Graber

Michael Graber with son Leo and Graber Gryass

Thursday, March 4

Friday, March 5

Saturday, March 6



Sunday, March 7

Monday, March 8

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Though outdoor shows are blooming with spring, live-streams are also enjoying an uptick. Case in point: Devil Train is now back on track with their regular Thursday-night, online residency at B-Side Bar. The same venue is also hosting two other shows this weekend, including Friday's record release party for the latest by Late Bloom, a Michael Graber project. Meanwhile, the usual suspects carry on the noble tradition of virtual residencies from all manner of locations throughout the city, refusing to jump the gun when it comes to audience and performer safety. Check them all out and be sure to tip generously.8 p.m.- at B-Side6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's6:30 p.m.- at South Main Sounds8 p.m.- record release show at B-Side10 a.m.1 p.m.- at Tin Roof6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's8 p.m.- at B-Side1 p.m.- at Tin Roof3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)