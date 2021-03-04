Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, March 4, 2021

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, March 4-10

Posted By on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM

Though outdoor shows are blooming with spring, live-streams are also enjoying an uptick. Case in point: Devil Train is now back on track with their regular Thursday-night, online residency at B-Side Bar. The same venue is also hosting two other shows this weekend, including Friday's record release party for the latest by Late Bloom, a Michael Graber project. Meanwhile, the usual suspects carry on the noble tradition of virtual residencies from all manner of locations throughout the city, refusing to jump the gun when it comes to audience and performer safety. Check them all out and be sure to tip generously.

click to enlarge Michael Graber with son Leo and Graber Gryass - COURTESY OF MICHAEL GRABER
  • courtesy of Michael Graber
  • Michael Graber with son Leo and Graber Gryass

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CST

Thursday, March 4
8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook    YouTube     Twitch TV


Friday, March 5
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook



6:30 p.m.
Alexis Taylor - at South Main Sounds
Facebook

8 p.m.
Late Bloom with Michael Graber - record release show at B-Side
YouTube    Twitch TV


Saturday, March 6
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

1 p.m.
The Delta Duo - at Tin Roof
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook

8 p.m.
Gringos - at B-Side
YouTube    Twitch TV


Sunday, March 7
1 p.m.
Savannah Brister - at Tin Roof
Facebook

3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Website

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, March 8
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, March 9
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, March 10
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

