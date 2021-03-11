Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, March 11-17

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM

As the weather becomes idyllic, and vaccines more common, there's been a dip in live-streamed events. Venues with outdoor stages have been busier than ever of late, and some, like Murphy's, are setting up their outdoor stages just for dear old St. Patrick's Day. And yet some artists and venues prefer to err on the side of caution, and there are unique gems available for streaming on your device of choice as well. Cameron Bethany makes a rare appearance, as does the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, no less. Please tune in to their virtual concerts and, as always, tip generously.
click to enlarge Cameron Bethany - DARNELL HENDERSON II
  • Darnell Henderson II
  • Cameron Bethany
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CST/CDT
Remember to reset clocks on Sunday, March 14.

Thursday, March 11
7:30 p.m.
Cameron Bethany - Dark Room Sessions
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook    YouTube     Twitch TV


Friday, March 12
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook




Saturday, March 13
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Memphis Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven's 250th Birthday Celebration
Website

8 p.m.
The Eastwoods and Oakwalker - at B-Side
YouTube      Twitch TV


Sunday, March 14
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Website

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, March 15
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, March 16
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, March 17
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Chris Mosby is an Artist When it Comes to Desserts
Rykeyz: The Hottest Memphis Producer You’ve Never Heard Of
Rudd to Step Down at University of Memphis in 2022
Prickly City
Day Trippin’: Cabin Fever? Get Away Without Going too Far
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation