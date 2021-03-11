The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, March 11-17

click to enlarge Darnell Henderson II

Cameron Bethany

Thursday, March 11

Friday, March 12

Saturday, March 13

Sunday, March 14

Monday, March 15

Tuesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 17

As the weather becomes idyllic, and vaccines more common, there's been a dip in live-streamed events. Venues with outdoor stages have been busier than ever of late, and some, like Murphy's, are setting up their outdoor stages just for dear old St. Patrick's Day. And yet some artists and venues prefer to err on the side of caution, and there are unique gems available for streaming on your device of choice as well. Cameron Bethany makes a rare appearance, as does the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, no less. Please tune in to their virtual concerts and, as always, tip generously.7:30 p.m.- Dark Room Sessions8 p.m.- at B-Side6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's10 a.m.6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's7:30 p.m.- Beethoven's 250th Birthday Celebration8 p.m.and- at B-Side3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)