Thursday, March 11, 2021
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, March 11-17
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM
As the weather becomes idyllic, and vaccines more common, there's been a dip in live-streamed events. Venues with outdoor stages have been busier than ever of late, and some, like Murphy's, are setting up their outdoor stages just for dear old St. Patrick's Day. And yet some artists and venues prefer to err on the side of caution, and there are unique gems available for streaming on your device of choice as well. Cameron Bethany makes a rare appearance, as does the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, no less. Please tune in to their virtual concerts and, as always, tip generously.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
Darnell Henderson II
Cameron Bethany
ALL TIMES CST/CDT
Remember to reset clocks on Sunday, March 14.
Thursday, March 11
7:30 p.m.
Cameron Bethany
- Dark Room Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook YouTube Twitch TV
Friday, March 12
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars
- at Wild Bill's
Facebook
Saturday, March 13
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars
- at Wild Bill's
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Memphis Symphony Orchestra
- Beethoven's 250th Birthday Celebration
Website
8 p.m.
The Eastwoods
and Oakwalker
- at B-Side
YouTube Twitch TV
Sunday, March 14
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Website
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, March 15
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, March 16
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, March 17
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
