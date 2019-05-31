Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, May 31, 2019

TVA Wants to Demolish Allen Fossil Plant

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge Aerial shots of TVA's Memphis power plants. - SOUTHERN ENVIRONMENTAL LAW CENTER
  • Southern Environmental Law Center
  • Aerial shots of TVA's Memphis power plants.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) wants to demolish the coal-fired, now-idled Allen Fossil Plant but wants the public's opinion on a slate of options for the buildings.

The plant was retired last year after the new natural-gas-fired Allen Combined Cycle plant opened. The Fossil Plant’s buildings sit on about 502 acres of land that TVA either owns or leases, “which could be repurposed for future economic development projects,” according to TVA.

The agency has already outlined several options for the buildings. They include decontaminating and demolishing the buildings, removing the stacks, or leaving the plant as is. Though that last option is included as a basis for comparison,TVA said.

“TVA’s preferred alternative of full demolition would remove the powerhouse and associated structures to three feet below final grade, resulting in a brownfield site,” reads a Friday statement from TVA. “Certain buildings would remain for continued use including the switchyard and site security building. The Allen combustion turbine natural gas units would not be affected.”

Visit the TVA website for more information and to leave your comment.

Tags: , ,

