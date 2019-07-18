Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 18, 2019

'Deadliest Catch' Cast Member to Serve More Than Four Years

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge DEADLIEST CATCH/FACEBOOK
  • Deadliest Catch/Facebook

A former “Deadliest Catch” cast member was sentenced to 51 months recently on charges stemming from an arrest in West Tennessee.

Jason King, 43, was known as “Tennessee” on the Discovery Channel show. He appeared as himself as a deckhand on the Cornelia Marie.

Officers with the Hardin’s County Sheriff’s Office, the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives executed a search warrant and felony arrest warrant for King at his residence in Couce, Tennessee.

Officers found multiple bags of cannabis totaling over 14 pounds hidden under the house. They also found a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver in a kitchen drawer.

Officials said because King had an “extensive” criminal history and was a felon, he was given the maximum sentence within the guideline range for these offenses. United States District Court Chief Judge Thomas Anderson sentenced King to 51 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.
click to enlarge U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant
  • U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant

“Convicted felons who possess firearms in connection with illegal drugs are inherently dangerous individuals,” U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said in a statement. " Our outstanding federal, state, and local law enforcement partners were able to catch this outlaw, and his prior criminal record finally caught up with him. This conviction and sentence will remove a repeat offender from the community, and will protect public safety in West Tennessee.”

Tags: , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation