'Deadliest Catch' Cast Member to Serve More Than Four Years

click to enlarge Deadliest Catch/Facebook

click to enlarge U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant

A former “Deadliest Catch” cast member was sentenced to 51 months recently on charges stemming from an arrest in West Tennessee.Jason King, 43, was known as “Tennessee” on the Discovery Channel show. He appeared as himself as a deckhand on the Cornelia Marie.Officers with the Hardin’s County Sheriff’s Office, the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives executed a search warrant and felony arrest warrant for King at his residence in Couce, Tennessee.Officers found multiple bags of cannabis totaling over 14 pounds hidden under the house. They also found a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver in a kitchen drawer.Officials said because King had an “extensive” criminal history and was a felon, he was given the maximum sentence within the guideline range for these offenses. United States District Court Chief Judge Thomas Anderson sentenced King to 51 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.“Convicted felons who possess firearms in connection with illegal drugs are inherently dangerous individuals,” U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said in a statement. " Our outstanding federal, state, and local law enforcement partners were able to catch this outlaw, and his prior criminal record finally caught up with him. This conviction and sentence will remove a repeat offender from the community, and will protect public safety in West Tennessee.”