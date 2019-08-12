Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, August 12, 2019

State Agencies (Pretty Much) Live-Tweeted Watson Capture

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge Escape fugitive Curtis Watson after his Sunday-morning capture. - TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION/TWITTER
  • Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Twitter
  • Escape fugitive Curtis Watson after his Sunday-morning capture.

In a series of weekend tweets, state agencies presented a pulse-pounding, up-to-the-moment look at the final capture of escaped fugitive Curtis Watson.

Watson's capture came Sunday after he was spotted on a home surveillance camera in Henning.


Watson was in his sixth year of a 15-year sentence for aggravated assault when he escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).

West Tennessee Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence at the penitentiary shortly before noon on Wednesday. Officials discovered Johnson was missing from his farm-work detail and suspected he played a role in Johnson’s death.

A manhunt for Watson ensued but was fruitless. As of Saturday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said it had received 369 tips on Watson but no credible sightings. The TDOC added $4,500 to a reward for information leading to Watson’s arrest, bringing that reward total too $57,000 on Saturday afternoon.



Early Sunday morning, TDOC posted photos and video from a residential surveillance camera showing Watson in camouflage clothes rummaging through an outdoor refrigerator (below).


”Residents in the area should be ALERT and VIGILANT,” reads the TDOC’s Twitter post Sunday morning.

At 11:23 a.m., a TBI tweet showed a photo of a haggard-looking Watson in the back seat of a police car. The tweet read "Captured!"


Later, TBI posted a video of Watson right after his capture (below).


At 4:33 p.m. Sunday, the TBI tweeted another photo of Watson being walked into a detention facility in Tipton County.

