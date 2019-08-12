State Agencies (Pretty Much) Live-Tweeted Watson Capture

ALERT: Confirmed siting of Curtis Ray Watson in Henning, TN. He has changed his clothing as can be seen in the photos provided by a resident who notified authorities that they’d spotted him on their property. Residents in the area should be ALERT and VIGILANT pic.twitter.com/RJJB255kVj— Dept of Correction (@TNTDOC1) August 11, 2019
UPDATE: On day 4 of search --— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 10, 2019
-369 tips
-0 credible sightings
-Curtis Watson believed to still be in the surrounding area
-Reward remains at $52,500
-Those in immediate area are urged to remain alert, check on neighbors and continually check your property.
-Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/kLZGEoyw7l
NEW: The reward for the capture and conviction of Curtis Watson now stands at $57,000. @TNTDOC1 has added $4,500 to the total. Debra Johnson's distinguished career with TDOC spanned 38 years of service to the people of Tennessee.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 10, 2019
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! pic.twitter.com/h22rdwZCf3
NEW VIDEO: A home security camera captured this video of Curtis Watson this morning in the 500 block of Graves Ave. in Henning. pic.twitter.com/KPkg8UwKwy— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2019
CAPTURED! pic.twitter.com/k2kay8YD7I— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2019
NEW: Here’s a bit of video right after Curtis Watson was taken into custody! pic.twitter.com/QVpLspJbek— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2019
UPDATE: A total of 430 tips came in during the search for fugitive Curtis Watson. pic.twitter.com/v6t1AutShN— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2019