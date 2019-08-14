Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Artist Mia Saine Inspired by Flyer Cover Story
By Memphis Flyer Staff
on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 9:48 AM
When graphic artist and illustrator Mia Saine read Maya Smith's July 2018 story
on Memphis food deserts and the ongoing problem of food insecurity in the city, she did what artists do: She created a visual response.
We saw it posted on Saine's Instagram account
, and thought Flyer
readers might enjoy seeing it. The work was recently shown at the National Civil Rights Museum.
Here's a version of the work itself:
Tags: Mia Saine, Food deserts in Memphis, Maya Smith, Instagram, Image