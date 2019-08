Artist Mia Saine Inspired by Flyer Cover Story

click to enlarge

When graphic artist and illustrator Mia Saine read Maya Smith's July 2018 story on Memphis food deserts and the ongoing problem of food insecurity in the city, she did what artists do: She created a visual response.We saw it posted on Saine's Instagram account , and thoughtreaders might enjoy seeing it. The work was recently shown at the National Civil Rights Museum.Here's a version of the work itself: