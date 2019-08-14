Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Artist Mia Saine Inspired by Flyer Cover Story

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 9:48 AM

When graphic artist and illustrator Mia Saine read Maya Smith's July 2018 story on Memphis food deserts and the ongoing problem of food insecurity in the city, she did what artists do: She created a visual response.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-08-14_at_9.14.55_am.png


We saw it posted on Saine's Instagram account, and thought Flyer readers might enjoy seeing it. The work was recently shown at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Here's a version of the work itself:  
click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

Tags: , , , ,

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation