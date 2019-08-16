U of M Students Look to Raise Funds for African-American Greek Organizations

click to enlarge NPHC

Members of the U of M's National Pan-Hellenic Council executive board

Students at the University of Memphis recently launched a campaign to raise funds for their predominantly American-American Greek-letter service-based organizations on campus.

The university’s National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), which governs the school’s nine traditionally African-American fraternities and sororities, hopes to raise $7,500 by September 28th.

The money raised will fund “plots,” or permanent housing facilities, for each of the fraternities and sororities.

“The largest symbols of Black fraternalism on college campuses is the plot,” the group’s campaign website reads. “Unlike chapters within the Interfraternity and Panhellenic Councils, NPHC chapters typically do not own housing facilities.”

Having housing on campus provides “representation and sacred spaces for these groups.” The goal of the NPHC is for all nine organizations to have their own housing on campus near the University Center and Alumni Mall.

“The University of Memphis' NPHC community has been given the opportunity to obtain physical representation on campus, in the form of plots, but we need your help to make it happen!” the campaign site reads. “With your help, the NPHC community will be able to create and maintain these sacred spaces on the U of M's campus for many years to come.”

About 200 students are involved in the nine organizations at the U of M governed by the NPHC, according to the group.

“We pride ourselves in scholarship, service, and quality programming,” a description of the groups reads. “We hold ourselves to a higher standard and ensure students on our campus can see us as role models, while actively engaging in the numerous activities that we program for students.”

So far, $992 of the $7,500 has been raised.

Jessika Williams, president of the university’s NPHC executive board, said the council is “breaking barriers and making history” at the U of M.

“Through rebranding and elevating our campus community, we have set a new standard for NPHC,” Williams said. “As we rise to the occasion as active role models for our campus community, we see the importance of us having physical representation through placement plots here on campus.”

The nine groups under the school’s NPHC, known as the “Divine Nine,” include Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.; and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.



