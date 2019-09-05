Thursday, September 5, 2019
Beware of Fake "Best of Memphis" Awards
Posted
By Memphis Flyer Staff
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 11:56 AM
click to enlarge
A company called Best Memphis Awards is sending out scamming emails to local businesses announcing that they've been named a "Best of Memphis" winner. The company runs similar scams in other cities under various names, i.e. "Seattle Best Awards," "Peoria Best Awards," etc.
For the record, "Best of Memphis" is a trademarked property of Contemporary Media and the Memphis Flyer
. If your business gets a notice that you've won a Best of Memphis award from any source other than the Flyer
, your "Best of Memphis" notification is bogus — and the plastic plaque they are trying to sell you is a rip-off.
The Flyer
is currently notifying legitimate winners of its Best of Memphis awards, which will be announced in the September 25th issue.
Tags: Best of Memphis award scam, Best of Memphis, Image