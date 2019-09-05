Beware of Fake "Best of Memphis" Awards

click to enlarge

A company called Best Memphis Awards is sending out scamming emails to local businesses announcing that they've been named a "Best of Memphis" winner. The company runs similar scams in other cities under various names, i.e. "Seattle Best Awards," "Peoria Best Awards," etc.For the record, "Best of Memphis" is a trademarked property of Contemporary Media and the. If your business gets a notice that you've won a Best of Memphis award from any source other than the, your "Best of Memphis" notification is bogus — and the plastic plaque they are trying to sell you is a rip-off.Theis currently notifying legitimate winners of its Best of Memphis awards, which will be announced in the September 25th issue.