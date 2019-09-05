Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Beware of Fake "Best of Memphis" Awards

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-09-05_at_11.46.16_am.png
A company called Best Memphis Awards is sending out scamming emails to local businesses announcing that they've been named a "Best of Memphis" winner. The company runs similar scams in other cities under various names, i.e. "Seattle Best Awards," "Peoria Best Awards," etc.

For the record, "Best of Memphis" is a trademarked property of Contemporary Media and the Memphis Flyer. If your business gets a notice that you've won a Best of Memphis award from any source other than the Flyer, your "Best of Memphis" notification is bogus —  and the plastic plaque they are trying to sell you is a rip-off.

The Flyer is currently notifying legitimate winners of its Best of Memphis awards, which will be announced in the September 25th issue. 

Tags: , ,

