Friday, September 13, 2019
Malco Announces "Throwback Thursday" Film Series
Posted
By Flyer Staff
on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 11:29 AM
click to enlarge
Malco Theatres announced today that the company was launching a new weekly film series highlighting popular classic films. Dubbed “Throwback Thursdays,” the films will be shown on Thursday nights (duh) at Studio on the Square in Midtown. The line-up boasts a mix of cinema from the 1980s and 1990s, plus a few surprises. Here's the schedule:
9/26 – Pulp Fiction
10/3 – The Goonies
10/10 – The Big Lebowski
10/17 – Sixteen Candles
10/24 – Braveheart
10/31 – A Nightmare on Elm Street
(original)
11/7 – The Blues Brothers
(original)
11/14 – Dirty Dancing
(original)
11/21 – Wedding Crashers
12/5 – Fargo
12/12 – National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12/19 – A Christmas Story
(original)
1/2/20 – Back to the Future
1/9/20 – Gladiator
1/16/20 – E.T. The Extraterrestrial
1/23/20 – Some Like It Hot
(1959)
1/30/20 – North by Northwest
(1959)
2/6/19 – Back to the Future 2
Tickets are $6 per film with shows starting around 7 p.m.
Tags: Malco Throwback Thursday film series, Studio on the Square, Image