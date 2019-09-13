Malco Announces "Throwback Thursday" Film Series

Malco Theatres announced today that the company was launching a new weekly film series highlighting popular classic films. Dubbed “Throwback Thursdays,” the films will be shown on Thursday nights (duh) at Studio on the Square in Midtown. The line-up boasts a mix of cinema from the 1980s and 1990s, plus a few surprises. Here's the schedule:9/26 –10/3 –10/10 –10/17 –10/24 –10/31 –(original)11/7 –(original)11/14 –(original)11/21 –12/5 –12/12 –12/19 –(original)1/2/20 –1/9/20 –1/16/20 –1/23/20 –(1959)1/30/20 –(1959)2/6/19 –Tickets are $6 per film with shows starting around 7 p.m.

