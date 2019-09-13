Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 13, 2019

Malco Announces "Throwback Thursday" Film Series

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-06-25_at_9.37.47_am.png
Malco Theatres announced today that the company was launching a new weekly film series highlighting popular classic films. Dubbed “Throwback Thursdays,” the films will be shown on Thursday nights (duh) at Studio on the Square in Midtown. The line-up boasts a mix of cinema from the 1980s and 1990s, plus a few surprises. Here's the schedule:

9/26 – Pulp Fiction

10/3 – The Goonies

10/10 – The Big Lebowski

10/17 – Sixteen Candles

10/24 – Braveheart

10/31 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (original)

11/7 – The Blues Brothers (original)

11/14 – Dirty Dancing (original)

11/21 – Wedding Crashers

12/5 – Fargo

12/12 – National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12/19 – A Christmas Story (original)

1/2/20 – Back to the Future

1/9/20 – Gladiator

1/16/20 – E.T. The Extraterrestrial

1/23/20 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

1/30/20 – North by Northwest (1959)

2/6/19 – Back to the Future 2

Tickets are $6 per film with shows starting around 7 p.m.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation