List: Priciest Airbnb Stays in Town

From a pink “glamper” in Cooper-Young to a '70s-style mansion in East Memphis, there are a little over 300 places on the Airbnb market in the Memphis area.

About 106,000 people stayed in Shelby County Airbnbs in 2018, earning hosts here about $10.9 million, the company previously reported.

Airbnbs the Memphis area range from $30 a night up to $9,000 a night. In case you were wondering what the most expensive Airbnb options here in Memphis are, we’ve compiled a list of the five priciest stays in town.



#5 Do you want to spend a night in the house Elvis designed and gifted to his doctor? Well, you can, for $800 a night. This 70s-style East Memphis home boasts a whopping seven bedrooms and 6.5 baths. It can house up to 14 guests. It’s complete with a racquetball court and 40,000-gallon heated swimming pool.



From the host: “Great way for large groups or family reunions to come to Memphis. The feeling is all retro, just the way it was in the '70's plus a few modern upgrades like 8 flat-screen tvs and new appliances. It is very spacious, with a huge den with bar, banana plant solarium, living room plus bonus room overlooking the racquetball court, including a shuffleboard table. Library that joins to one of the master suites. Another master has a pool view. The upstairs master was Elvis'.”







#4 Coming in fourth, at $949 a night, is a five-bedroom mid-Century modern home in East Memphis.



The 4,000-square-foot house can fit up to 14 guests. The host touts the home’s “professionally designed six-figure backyard with custom Gunite saltwater pool, soothing waterfall, and legendary playground.

More from the host: “Lights adorn the entire backyard and the pool, and ensure that the setting sun won't cause an early end to your festivities. The entire space is fenced for your privacy and the surrounding garden envelops you in peace. The grill, outdoor table, and all the seating spaces are for your enjoyment."







#3 In third place is a two-bedroom apartment located Downtown, ringing up at $1,077 a night. The home, “Perfect Stay Alfred on Madison Avenue,” has three bathrooms and can sleep up to six guests.

From the host: “The Madison Avenue vacation rental offers, style, function, and comfort to make your stay in Memphis absolutely magical. With a spacious layout, this two-bedroom will feel just the home of your dreams, upscale stainless steel appliances, fast WIFI, and convenient in-unit laundry."





#2 The second-priciest local Airbnb comes in at $2,000 a night. Billed as a “New Home with Pool 10 Minutes to Fedex World Golf,” the four-bedroom, three-bathroom Collierville home, can house eight guests.

Here’s how the host describes the space: “Beautiful one-year-old home with all the amenities: pool, outdoor living space with fireplace, new appliances, yoga room, high-speed WIFI, Sonos sound system throughout, LifX lighting, four bedrooms, and modern contemporary decor throughout.”







#1 Finally, number one on the list is a Midtown condo near Overton Square that sleeps four guests. This two-bedroom condo has a price tag of $9,000 a night. Yep, you read that correctly. The apartment is listed at $9,000. The host did not immediately respond to the Flyer's request to clarify the listing price.

The host also doesn’t provide a description of the place on the listing. Just this lone picture showing pretty much ... nothing.