MLGW: Power Restoration Will be Multi-Day Process

After Monday morning’s storm that brought winds of up to 65 miles per hour, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) officials say they are working to restore power to some 30,000 customers “as quickly and as safely as possible.”

J.T. Young, MLGW CEO and president said that the storm caused significant damage, initially leaving close to 43,000 customers without power.

Because of the large number of substations down, as well as multiple downed poles, wires, and trees, Young said that full restoration could take multiple days.



However, the goal is to restore 80 percent of lost power by midnight. Additional crews are expected to join the 42 MLGW crews already working later today to assist with the restoration process.



“There’s a lot of damage, as you might imagine, from this storm around Shelby County, really spread out across the county” Young said.

The utility still does not know the full impact of the storm and will continue to assess the damage, Young added.



“We understand it’s not convenient when we have these challenges,” Young said. “Just make sure you’re taking your time as you travel and get around the community. We’re doing the best we can to get everyone restored as quickly and as safely as possible.”

See MLGW’s video below to find out more about the restoration process.