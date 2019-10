About 150 OjO scooters arrived on the streets of Memphis Wednesday, October 23rd. (Read Maya Smith's story about them below for more detailed information.)In a wholly informal tradition,scoot-aficionado Toby Sells test-rode one of the new scooters. The ride was during the Explore Bike Share (EBS) launch event for the scooters Wednesday morning.The scooters will be docked at about 30 bike-share stations around Memphis. EBS will manage and maintain the fleet, making for a more hometown scooter vibe than that from the other, dockless scooter companies.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.