Want to see the inside of the Mid-South Coliseum but haven't taken one of those tours from the Coliseum Coalition?Wait no more. YouTuber FPVenture posted a fun drone video through the Roundhouse on Tuesday. The video is making the rounds on Memphis social media.So, stop the FOMO. Hit the play button and buckle in for a thrill ride down memory lane.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.