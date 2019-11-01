Friday, November 1, 2019
Accepting Nominations for the Flyer's "20 Under 30" Class of 2020
The Memphis Flyer is seeking nominations for candidates for our 20<30 Class of 2020. Simply put, we're looking to find and honor 20 of the city's best and brightest young people. Candidates must be no older than 30 on January 1, 2020.
Send a brief bio/summary of the nominee's work and activities and a photo to Bruce VanWyngarden at brucev@memphisflyer.com. Use "20<30 Nomination" in your subject header.
Deadline for nominations is December 15, 2019. The issue date for next year's 20<30 will be January 30, 2020.
Here's a link to the story about last year's class.
