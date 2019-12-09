Board Game Bar Could Open in Early 2020

click to enlarge Board to Beers

A Memphis board game enthusiast is looking to open Memphis’ first board-game bar in early 2020.

Taylor Herndon launched a campaign on Kickstarter in hopes of raising $10,000 to open the bar, dubbed Board to Beers.

“This will be a place to build a new community,” the campaign page reads. “A place to set aside the digital world and get the much needed face-to-face interactions that we miss out on in our daily lives. It’s time to let adulting take the backseat for a bit.”

The bar will serve wine, cider, and local beers, as well as food from local food trucks.

So far, Herndon has more than 400 board games ready to stock the bar’s game library and hopes to add more before opening. For a $5 fee, bar-goers will have access to as many games as they like during each visit. “Game masters” will be on site to give gamers instructions and address any questions or concerns.

The bar will host board game tournaments, as well as pop-up shops, D&D, Magic, cosplay, karaoke, and college nights throughout the year.

Board and Beers will offer memberships that allow free game play and discounts on drinks, rentals, and events.

Gamers at a recent Board to Beers promo night



The bar is hosting a pop-up game night this Friday, December 13th, 6-10 p.m., at the Memphis Botanic Garden, where more than 150 games will be on hand.

It’s $5 dollars to enter. Fare from 9DOUGH1 and local beer will also be for sale. All proceeds will go toward Board to Beer’s future brick and mortar.

Herndon said the bar will be located on Poplar near Chickasaw Crossing.