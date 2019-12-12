Thursday, December 12, 2019
Downtown's Most Lyfted Spot of 2019
By Toby Sells
on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 8:00 AM
Paula & Raiford's Disco/Facebook
Memphis mostly Lyfts Downtown.
Lyft, the ride-sharing technology company, announced the winners of its fifth-annual Lyftie awards Tuesday. They included the top city for tipping (New York City), the top city for donations (San Francisco), and the top city for sharing rides (Los Angeles).
Memphis did not rank in the top 10 of any of those categories. But three destinations in Memphis won Lyfties as the most popular destinations here of 2019.
The winners for the 2019 Lyftie awards in Memphis are:
Most Celebrated Venue: FedExForum
Late Night Neighborhood: Beale Street Entertainment District
Beale Street remains Tennessee's No.1 tourist destination.
Most Celebrated Restaurant/Bar: Paula & Raiford’s Disco
Paula & Raiford's Disco/Facebook
