Downtown's Most Lyfted Spot of 2019

Memphis mostly Lyfts Downtown.Lyft, the ride-sharing technology company, announced the winners of its fifth-annual Lyftie awards Tuesday. They included the top city for tipping (New York City), the top city for donations (San Francisco), and the top city for sharing rides (Los Angeles).Memphis did not rank in the top 10 of any of those categories. But three destinations in Memphis won Lyfties as the most popular destinations here of 2019.Most Celebrated Venue: FedExForumLate Night Neighborhood: Beale Street Entertainment DistrictMost Celebrated Restaurant/Bar: Paula & Raiford’s Disco

