Thursday, December 12, 2019

Downtown's Most Lyfted Spot of 2019

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 8:00 AM

PAULA & RAIFORD'S DISCO/FACEBOOK
  Paula & Raiford's Disco/Facebook
Memphis mostly Lyfts Downtown.

Lyft, the ride-sharing technology company, announced the winners of its fifth-annual Lyftie awards Tuesday. They included the top city for tipping (New York City), the top city for donations (San Francisco), and the top city for sharing rides (Los Angeles).

lyfties_blog_19.jpg

Memphis did not rank in the top 10 of any of those categories. But three destinations in Memphis won Lyfties as the most popular destinations here of 2019.

The winners for the 2019 Lyftie awards in Memphis are:

Most Celebrated Venue: FedExForum
click to enlarge 555870_10150630034797374_832416720_n.jpg

Late Night Neighborhood: Beale Street Entertainment District
Beale Street remains Tennessee's No.1 tourist destination.
  Beale Street remains Tennessee's No.1 tourist destination.

Most Celebrated Restaurant/Bar: Paula & Raiford’s Disco

PAULA & RAIFORD'S DISCO/FACEBOOK
  Paula & Raiford's Disco/Facebook

