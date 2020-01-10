Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 10, 2020

PR Titan Harold Burson Dies at 98

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 6:53 PM

click to enlarge harold_burson1.jpg
The death today of Harold Burson marks the passing of a notable Memphian who was a pioneer in the field of public relations. More precisely, Burson, who was 98, parlayed a powerful intellectual curiosity and devotion to work that took him from a being a stringer for The Commercial Appeal while he attended Ole Miss to building and running the top PR firm in the world.

PRWeek, a public relations industry trade publication, named Burson as “the century’s most influential PR figure.” He was an entrepreneur, and counseled an array of CEOs, government leaders, and heads of public sector institutions. And he made the public relations business what it is today.

While he was Memphis born and a graduate of Humes High School and Ole Miss, he spent almost the entire rest of his life in New York, tending to his business. Only last year did he return to Memphis to stay with a niece. He still, however, went into work three days a week at the local office of Burson Cohn & Wolfe, the company that evolved from Burson-Marsteller that he founded with Bill Marsteller in 1953.

Memphis magazine ran a profile of Burson in its December issue that looked at the remarkable man and his singular achievements. Read the profile here.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation