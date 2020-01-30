Health Department Debunks Internet Rumor of Coronavirus at 201 Poplar

Still awaiting confirmation, I've been hung up on twice: a case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been found in the 201 Poplar Ave, Memphis jail. Again, can't get someone official on the phone to confirm, it was a solid tip.

