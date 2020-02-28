Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, February 28, 2020

UTHSC Website Has Current Coronavirus Information

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) today launched a website to provide the public with information and resources about Coronavirus.

The site, uthsc.edu/coronavirus, is designed to be a one-stop resource for the public that includes the best available information about Coronavirus, as well as frequently asked questions and links to global, national, and local organizations monitoring the virus.
There is also an interactive option that allows the public to ask the experts at UTHSC questions about the virus and receive answers. Visitors to the site will find links to information from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Department of Health, and the Shelby County Health Department.

A press conference was held Wednesday at UTHSC to offer the public information about preparations underway locally for any possible spread of the Coronavirus and to discuss UTHSC’s role in research to discover more about the virus. Information from that press conference is here.

