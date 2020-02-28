Friday, February 28, 2020
UTHSC Website Has Current Coronavirus Information
Posted
By Jon W. Sparks
on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) today launched a website to provide the public with information and resources about Coronavirus.
The site, uthsc.edu/coronavirus
, is designed to be a one-stop resource for the public that includes the best available information about Coronavirus, as well as frequently asked questions and links to global, national, and local organizations monitoring the virus.
click to enlarge
There is also an interactive option that allows the public to ask the experts at UTHSC questions about the virus and receive answers. Visitors to the site will find links to information from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Department of Health, and the Shelby County Health Department.
A press conference was held Wednesday at UTHSC to offer the public information about preparations underway locally for any possible spread of the Coronavirus and to discuss UTHSC’s role in research to discover more about the virus. Information from that press conference is here.
Tags: Coronavirus, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Image