Second Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Shelby County

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Shelby County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health's website.
This brings the number of total cases in Tennessee to 18. Williamson County has eight cases. Davidson has six, Shelby has two, and Sullivan and Knox each have one.
The state health department has performed 88 tests at its state lab to date.
Earlier Thursday Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency over the threat of coronavirus. The governor signed an executive order that will allow for Tennessee to receive additional funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and that will relax certain laws making it easier to respond to the disease.
The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 18 as of March 12, 2020. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xpvPNvH046— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 12, 2020
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.