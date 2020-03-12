Second Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Shelby County

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Shelby County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health's website.



This brings the number of total cases in Tennessee to 18. Williamson County has eight cases. Davidson has six, Shelby has two, and Sullivan and Knox each have one.



The state health department has performed 88 tests at its state lab to date.



Earlier Thursday Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency over the threat of coronavirus. The governor signed an executive order that will allow for Tennessee to receive additional funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and that will relax certain laws making it easier to respond to the disease.



