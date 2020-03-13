MAS Changes Intake Policy Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Seeks Foster Homes for Pets

Memphis Animal Services is making changes to its intake process and asking that more people foster pets as concerns about the coronavirus grow in Shelby County.

The agency said Friday that “in abundance of caution,” MAS is enacting a revised intake policy to comply with the social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Until further notice, MAS officers in the field will only impound animals that pose an immediate threat to public safety or need immediate medical care. MAS’ intake desk at the shelter will only accept emergency intakes. All owner surrender appointments have been postponed.

MAS currently has a capacity crisis at its center, as a result of a recent significant decrease in adoptions, reclaims, and rescue transfers.

“We simply do not have enough kennels as the number of animals coming in is greatly exceeding the number going out,” MAS said in a statement.

As the shelter reaches capacity, MAS is asking more people to step up and foster pets in their home until operations resume as normal: “Should we be forced to reduce our workforce levels, having fewer pets requiring care in our facility will be imperative.”

Those interested in fostering, can visit the shelter during adoption hours (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, noon-4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, noon-7 p.m.) or fill out this online form to be on call for any emergency foster needs that may arise.