Coronavirus: Mayor Closes Facilities, Cancels Event Permits

Mayor Strickland

City of Memphis

On Sunday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland ordered libraries and community centers to be closed by this Wednesday, will not issue any new event permits, and will revoke events permits for those scheduled over the next two weeks.Effective Wednesday, March 18, libraries and community centers will be closed until further notice. Parks and golf courses will remain open.Effective immediately, the city of Memphis will not be accepting any new event or public assembly permits and revoking permits for events scheduled over the next two weeks. We will be constantly monitoring this situation and will reassess when the ban can be lifted. Any money paid to the permit office will be refunded.During our daily briefing, the Shelby County Health Department gave us an update on quarantine numbers. Those numbers are as follows – 133 people are currently under quarantine. There are 20 tests pending. So far, we have had 2 positive tests and 9 cleared.For the Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 call center, please dial: 833-943-1658.Price gouging: to report price gouging contact the State of Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at www.tn.gov/consumer or call 615.741.4737We want to remind everyone that the threat to most individuals is low, but the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the virus cannot be overstated.The chart below is a great example of what happened in our past and is still relevant for guidance today. What you will see is what happens when you wait versus acting immediately to enact social distancing practices.