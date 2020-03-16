Coronavirus Megathread: Closings and Delays Across Memphis

click to enlarge

click to enlarge The Lorraine Motel is among the three sites in Memphis to be included on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

We have made the painful but necessary decision to temporarily close the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, effective Sunday, March 15 at 5:00 pm until March 31, 2020. This includes all public programming.⁣

⁣

Since March 4, the Brooks staff has made extraordinary efforts to disinfect and sanitize its spaces. We now believe we must close temporarily to further limit transmission of COVID-19, and do all we can as a public institution to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and community.⁣

⁣

We understand how rapidly this situation is evolving, so we will provide updates as we have more information. ⁣

⁣

Meanwhile, as one of our region's greatest cultural assets, we hope that you will enjoy checking our website and social media to experience our temporary exhibition, “Native Voices, 1950s to Now: Art for a New Understanding,” our great permanent collection of paintings, sculpture, drawings, photographs, decorative arts, and new media; and snapshots of some of our nationally-recognized educational programs in action. ⁣

⁣

We appreciate your support of the Brooks and our efforts to care for our community. We assure you that our staff and Board are committed to making this effort as effective and smooth as possible for everyone in our great city.