Coronavirus Megathread: Closings and Delays Across Memphis

As we learn more about coronavirus closings and delays, we're going to present them here to you, as we get them, straight from the source and unfiltered. Check back often for the latest information.
National Civil Rights Museum (Monday, March 16)
A Special Alert from the National Civil Rights Museum
The Lorraine Motel is among the three sites in Memphis to be included on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
With news of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic escalating, the National Civil Rights Museum will temporarily CLOSED to the public, beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. We recognize that this situation is extremely fluid and feel it necessary to halt operations to ensure the safety of our employees and guests.
While the Museum is closed, all public events and programming are cancelled. This includes our annual April 4th commemorative service.
We will provide frequent updates on any changes in our operations status. Thank you for your understanding as we work together to ensure a safe environment for everyone associated with the Museum.
For more information from health officials regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website
Kroc Center of Memphis
In light of the national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus), the Kroc Center of Memphis has temporarily suspended all public programming and operations effective immediately.
As risks have increased regarding community spread of COVID-19 across Memphis and the Mid-South, we have considered all options and have ultimately decided to follow CDC guidelines to limit public exposures. As such, all activity, with the exception of Spring Break camp, will be suspended in our building effective Monday, March 16. Spring Break Camp will be held March 16-17 only.
As this matter evolves, we will offer facility updates on when we plan to reopen. Our local and national Kroc Center teams are working within parameters set forth by the CDC and the guidance of local government to determine when we can safely return to normal operations. For those that are enrolled in programs, we will communicate plans for rescheduling as that information becomes available. If you have any questions in the interim, please contact us at info@krocmemphis.org. You may also call 901.729.8007, and press 2.
Temporarily closing our doors is a difficult decision, as we balance being available to the community with being proactive in the interest of public health. We are grateful to have your understanding and patience during this time.
We truly appreciate your support and commitment to helping us create a welcoming space for Worship, Arts, Education, and Recreation. We know that staying fit and active is our best way to build a strong immune system and stay healthy. Even though you can't make it in to join us in person, here is a FREE online option of our Les Mills fitness classes to help keep you active and working out at home. This platform offers 95 free workouts across 8 categories and it will remain available as long as the disruption from Coronavirus continues. Additionally, we plan to post on our social media platforms, providing tips to stay active and engaged over the coming day.
Please continue to observe the recommended practices for maintaining good health, and we look forward to seeing you when the Kroc Center reopens.
Blessings,
The Salvation Army Kroc Center
Memphis Restaurant Association (Monday, March 16)
Postponed - Pro Tips for Avoiding ADA Nightmares
We feel it is responsible to postpone the March membership meeting at this time.
Thanks to Evans Petree for being flexible and agreeing to speak at a later date which is to be determined.
Brooks Museum of Art (Sunday, March 15)
We have made the painful but necessary decision to temporarily close the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, effective Sunday, March 15 at 5:00 pm until March 31, 2020. This includes all public programming.
Since March 4, the Brooks staff has made extraordinary efforts to disinfect and sanitize its spaces. We now believe we must close temporarily to further limit transmission of COVID-19, and do all we can as a public institution to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and community.
We understand how rapidly this situation is evolving, so we will provide updates as we have more information.
Meanwhile, as one of our region's greatest cultural assets, we hope that you will enjoy checking our website and social media to experience our temporary exhibition, “Native Voices, 1950s to Now: Art for a New Understanding,” our great permanent collection of paintings, sculpture, drawings, photographs, decorative arts, and new media; and snapshots of some of our nationally-recognized educational programs in action.
We appreciate your support of the Brooks and our efforts to care for our community. We assure you that our staff and Board are committed to making this effort as effective and smooth as possible for everyone in our great city.