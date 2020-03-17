Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Zoo to Bring ‘Virtual Wild Encounters’ to Aid Social Distancing

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 10:34 AM

screenshot_2020-03-17_at_10.25.24_am.png

With a number of attractions closing across the city and health officials encouraging social distancing, the Memphis Zoo has decided to bring the animals to you — virtually, that is.


Zoo officials said Monday that the zoo remains open, but that all of its indoor exhibits, playgrounds, and rides, and trams are closed to guests until further notice.

But, do not fret, the zoo has promised to bring “virtual wild encounters” to you at home.


Check the zoo’s Facebook page at 12:30 today (Tuesday) to tune in.


screenshot_2020-03-17_at_10.29.04_am.png

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation