Coronavirus: Zoo to Bring ‘Virtual Wild Encounters’ to Aid Social Distancing

With a number of attractions closing across the city and health officials encouraging social distancing, the Memphis Zoo has decided to bring the animals to you — virtually, that is.
But, do not fret, the zoo has promised to bring “virtual wild encounters” to you at home.
Check the zoo’s Facebook page at 12:30 today (Tuesday) to tune in.
