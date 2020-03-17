Coronavirus: Zoo to Bring ‘Virtual Wild Encounters’ to Aid Social Distancing

With a number of attractions closing across the city and health officials encouraging social distancing, the Memphis Zoo has decided to bring the animals to you — virtually, that is.



Zoo officials said Monday that the zoo remains open, but that all of its indoor exhibits, playgrounds, and rides, and trams are closed to guests until further notice.



But, do not fret, the zoo has promised to bring “virtual wild encounters” to you at home.

Check the zoo’s Facebook page at 12:30 today (Tuesday) to tune in.