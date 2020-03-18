COVID-19: Fourth Case Confirmed in Shelby County

A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

The health department said the fourth case was identified late Tuesday evening and is not related to the first three.

The fourth individual, a Shelby County resident, has not recently traveled outside of the county, but is said to have recently had out-of-state visitors with mild respiratory symptoms. The patient is in isolation and receiving treatment in a hospital setting. The health department is expected to have more details on this case at its 2 p.m. news briefing.

The department is also expected to give more details later today on the third case, which was announced Wednesday.

That individual is said to have traveled “extensively” in the United States and returned to Shelby County as they were becoming ill. The department is currently looking for individuals who may have come into contact with the patient.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases was up to 73 across the state, the majority of those concentrated in Middle Tennessee.