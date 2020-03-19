Coronavirus: Mayor Strickland Expected to Close All Restaurant Dining Rooms

click to enlarge
In a note to its members Thursday afternoon, the Memphis Restaurant Association (MRA) said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is expected to soon announce that he'll close all restaurant dining rooms to slow the spread of coronavirus here.
"I am sorry to say that we just got word from Mayor Strickland’s office that he will mandate the shut-down of restaurants," MRA president Ernie Mellor, said in a email blast. "This pertains to dine-in only. You will still be able to operate take out, to-go, drive-thru, curbside, and delivery options."
Mellor said he assumed Strickland meant the mandate takes effect at the end of business Thursday.
Many Memphis restaurants and bars have already shifted to to-go orders, delivery, and curbside service. For a growing list of these new offerings, check our Hungry Memphis food blog for "How to Eat Now
."
Restaurants are urged to submit their new plans to the Flyer. Visit "How to Eat Now
" and follow the instructions.