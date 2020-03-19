Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Coronavirus: Mayor Strickland Expected to Close All Restaurant Dining Rooms

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge The new Bishop restaurant inside Central Station Hotel
  • The new Bishop restaurant inside Central Station Hotel

In a note to its members Thursday afternoon, the Memphis Restaurant Association (MRA) said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is expected to soon announce that he'll close all restaurant dining rooms to slow the spread of coronavirus here.

"I am sorry to say that we just got word from Mayor Strickland’s office that he will mandate the shut-down of restaurants," MRA president Ernie Mellor, said in a email blast. "This pertains to dine-in only. You will still be able to operate take out, to-go, drive-thru, curbside, and delivery options."

Mellor said he assumed Strickland meant the mandate takes effect at the end of business Thursday.

Many Memphis restaurants and bars have already shifted to to-go orders, delivery, and curbside service. For a growing list of these new offerings, check our Hungry Memphis food blog for "How to Eat Now."

Restaurants are urged to submit their new plans to the Flyer. Visit "How to Eat Now" and follow the instructions.  

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation