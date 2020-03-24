MEMernet: Coronavirus and the Case of the Sparkly Phone Case

click to enlarge
We're news junkies, obviously. Heck, it's our job!
Sometimes when you've been on the beat long enough, you start to pick up on details happening courtside, not just on the court.
If you're like us and you diligently watch the Shelby County Health Department's daily 2 p.m. presser, you might've noticed that (how does that old Sesame Street song
go) one of these things is not like the others.
On one side of the stand before Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter is the typical bank of TV microphones.
But on the other is, well, this.
click to enlarge
Now, before you think we're getting loopy over here from too much social isolation, we're not the only ones who saw it, nor the only ones who wondered about it.
In the comments section of the WREG live Facebook feed of the event (amid the questions, hopes, prayers, and backbiting, of course) Facebook user Ashley Nicole Rexroad wondered aloud.
We can now report — after two minutes of exhaustive internet reporting — we found Sparkly Phone Case Girl.
click to enlarge
Now, we have to make some assumptions. We assume she works with The Daily Memphian
. Why? Because their live feed of the event looked like this:
click to enlarge
The shot provided an up-close image that could only be from the stand that looked like this.
Again, we're making a bunch of assumptions here. But as good-old news hounds, we have a pretty good hunch.
Oh, and (apropos of nothing) Sparkly Phone Case Girl also stood in front of the WREG camera for a while like this.
click to enlarge