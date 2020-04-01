311: The Number to Call if You See Violations of Stay at Home Order

What can you do if you see someone violating the city’s Safer at Home order?

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Memphians can call 311 to report violations of the order.

“Since issuing the Safer at Home order, I have received several complaints through emails, social media, and phone calls to my office about businesses not following our guidance,” the mayor said Tuesday afternoon. “I want to let you know that we have City of Memphis Code Enforcement Officers actively working through those complaints and making visits to businesses to ensure compliance every single day. However, they can’t be everywhere all the time, so please keep reaching out and letting us know about those few not taking this seriously.”

The mayor said the order is legally enforceable, and “We will take every measure available to enforce it.” This includes possibly issuing misdemeanor citations, revoking beer permits, and closures of businesses under nuisance abatement ordinances.





Dan Springer, chief media affairs officer for the city, confirmed that this order also applies to private gatherings at residences. If a neighbor witnesses a gathering or disregard of social distancing guidelines, they can call 311, and Memphis Police Officers or other city employees will respond.

The directive issued by the Shelby County Health Department is also legally enforceable and applies to all residents of Shelby County.