Thursday, April 2, 2020

Fund Set Up For Laid Off Hospitality Workers

Welcome to Memphis is disseminating financial assistance to Memphis-area hospitality professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic through the Welcome to Memphis COVID-19 Fund.

Hourly workers in the hospitality industry who have been terminated due to the COVID-19 crisis may apply for a one-time grant online at the Welcome to Memphis website. These grants are funded by the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis (CFGM).

The application period ends at 6 p.m., Monday, April 6th. The week of April 6th, Welcome to Memphis will start awarding one-time grants of $300 each. There will be a limited number of grants depending on the amount of money available.

Eligible applicants include hourly employees of hotels, restaurants, bars, tourist attractions, convention services, and tour operations in the Memphis area. Applicants will need to provide their name, contact information, employer and employer contact information, proof of work such as a pay stub or W2, a government issued ID, and proof of termination.

Recipients will be chosen through a lottery-style system after the application deadline closes. The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis has established a separate fund specifically for the Memphis hospitality industry. Donations can be made here.

All donations made through this fund will be disseminated through Welcome to Memphis to Memphis-area hospitality workers who have been furloughed or terminated due to COVID-19.

Welcome to Memphis is a nonprofit subsidiary of Memphis Tourism. It trains hospitality employees to know about Memphis, and offers professional development training, certification, recognition, and resources.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

