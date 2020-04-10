Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, April 10, 2020

County Stay-At-Home Order Extended, New Grocery Hours for Seniors

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
  • Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has extended his stay-at-home order for an additional seven days and has mandated grocery stores provide special hours for certain shoppers.

The order extension came after a phone call with Harris and the mayors of Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Memphis, Millington, Lakeland, and Germantown. The order has to be renewed every seven days.

“We are working every day on confronting the most significant public health event in our community in 100 years," Harris said in a statement. "This week, all of the mayors in Shelby County agreed to renew our respective executive orders as we continue to work to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Harris has also included new hours for seniors and others to the order. All essential grocery stores must now provide at least one hour of controlled access to shoppers 55 and older and to those who have serious underlying medical conditions.

