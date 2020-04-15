Gov. Lee Orders Schools Closed for the Year, Twitter Hilarity Ensues

In order to keep every Tennessean safe during this pandemic, I am recommending that schools remain closed through the end of this school year.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 15, 2020
We’re working with @TNedu and local leaders to ensure there is flexibility for districts to complete critical year-end activities.
my entire senior year is ruined. i can’t even step foot in my school to finish off my high school experience? no graduation? no senior prom? no senior experiences at all? wow. just wow.— Makala (@Little_ol_me_) April 15, 2020
You disappoint me further everyday. #reopenTennessee— Angel Foster (@AFoster_78) April 15, 2020
The people in these comments that are calling for the state to be reopened..... good lord not everything is a conspiracy to stop you from getting a perm, Karen— Ja Morants (Bright Future Grizzlies) Burner (@BurnerJa) April 15, 2020
To all the people over 35 in these comments pic.twitter.com/9zRZ8yfhKI— BIG TANK! (@TankSZN22) April 15, 2020
