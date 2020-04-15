Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Gov. Lee Orders Schools Closed for the Year, Twitter Hilarity Ensues

Wed, Apr 15, 2020


Governor Bill Lee said Wednesday he wants all Tennessee schools to remain closed throughout the school year.

In a tweet after the announcement, Lee said he's working with the Tennessee Department of Education to "ensure there is flexibility for districts to complete critical year-end activities."

The tweet garnered dozens of responses within the first hour after it was published. Many
of them from students, were like this:


Some fretted over the announcement in tweets like this, though:


Many responded with the #reopenTennessee hashtag like this:


To which some responded like this:
    

Some thought Lee had done the right thing. Some thought Lee had "finally" done the right thing. Other than that, response tweets kind of fell on both sides of this line:

