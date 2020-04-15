Our Roundup of Digital Events

Enjoy these online offerings from theaters, museums, and more in and around Memphis. For our full virtual calendar, check out our calendar of events.

Theater

Hattiloo Theatre

God's Trombone, enjoy the original production of inspirational sermons by African American preachers reimagined as poetry, reverberating with the musicality and splendid eloquence of spirituals. Follow the ticket link to watch free on Vimeo. If Scrooge Was a Brother, it's Christmas Eve and Eb Scroo is seeking to snuff out the season’s cheer by demanding that all debts owed him to be satisfied before nightfall. View the full production online. Through April 30.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Decameron Project, a live streaming effort from the Tabor Stage in which artists will bring you live readings, inspirational poetry, famous speeches by Shakespeare, fun stories, and more. Inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio who escaped the plague in the 14th century and wrote 100 stories while in seclusion. Free. Ongoing, Mon.-Fri., 10:15 a.m.

Theatre Memphis

Online on Stage, a Theatre Memphis Facebook group that serves as a clearinghouse for performers wanting to share their talents. Featuring storytime, readings, or performance art. Ongoing.

Desoto Family Theatre

Musical Theater Virtual Dance Class, join Maddie Parrish featuring "Fearless" from Mean Girls the Musical. With new choreography, this class is open to dancers of all levels. Wearing pink attire is highly encouraged. $15. Sat., April 18, noon.

Art Happenings

Creatively Quarantined: Chunky Chains Necklace Online Workshop

Learn to work with metal and create real, soldered silver jewelry. Learn basic metal handling, hand tools, and soldering techniques (using a small, safe butane torch). Students will complete a necklace chain. No experience necessary. Register online. $85 class fee, $50 materials. Sat., April 25, 10 a.m.

David Lusk Gallery Daily Special

A new piece of art from a gallery artist pops each day at 12:01 a.m. Check daily for new art offerings. Ongoing.

"Doodling Around"

Download art by gallery artists to print out and color. Post on social media and tag the artists and gallery. Brighten your day and stay connected through art. Visit the website for more art to color. Free. Ongoing.





Memfamous Comics

Memphis tattoo and comic book artist Tony Max offers up his collection of titles, including his newest work The Crimson Hand for free online perusal. Free. Ongoing.

Metal Museum Online

Peruse the art and craft of fine metalwork digitally. Featuring past gallery talks from previous exhibitions, interviews with artists, and demonstrations including "Beauty in the Boundary," the Museum's exhibition of gates and railings. Free. Ongoing.

Open on Main: My Memphis View Art & Gallery

Visit artist Mary-Ellen Kelly online for “My Memphis View” products including books, prints, T-shirts, drink coasters, and posters. Virtual art openings will be held for artists. Ongoing.

Dance

Neko Mew’s Belly Dance Classes

Need to stay active while social distancing? Local artist and belly dancer Jen Russell offers video tutorials payable through Venmo. Available via Facebook group Neko Mew’s Belly Dance Classes, 24/7, $5 for the first video lesson, $10 each after that.

Online Dance Class with Steven Prince Tate

Dance, laugh, and shine a light on the current situation. Donations accepted, $SPTate and Venmo: SPTate. Fridays, 1 p.m.

Social Dis-Dancing

Local dance instructor Louisa Koeppel aims to keep people up and moving with her Facebook group where members are encouraged to share videos of made-up dance phrases, routines they’ve known (like the macarena), or imitations of dance moves seen in viral videos. Free. Ongoing.

Special Events

Online Spring Plant Sale

Order your plants from the Memphis Botanic Gardens nursery online and pick up curbside. Visit website for available plants and more information. Ongoing.

Creatively Quarantined: Trello Best Practices — Organizing Your Productivity

Trello is an amazing visual project management tool. Hosted by Andy Torres of Mobius Theory on Zoom. Receive a link with the meeting information upon registration. $25. Thurs., April 16, 1-3 p.m.

Indie Memphis Movie Club

Weekly virtual screening opportunities (for brand new films and classics), plus online Q&As on Tuesday evenings between programmers and special guests. Visit website for more information and schedule. Ongoing.

Blue and Green Day 901 Virtual

Mid-South Transplant Foundation is honoring this annual event online this year. Featuring photo contest, organ donor sign up, and more. Visit the website to participate. Fri., April 17.

Breakout Games’ Dispatch

Enjoy treasure hunts, secret agent assignments, murder mysteries, and more. Breakout Games has four different box sets that can be ordered online to bring the escape room to your living room. $45-$130. Ongoing.





The No Go Feast, formerly Elizabethan Feast

TSC cordially invites you not to show up in person on April 25. Instead, with your donation or sponsorship, you will be invited to a future, smaller event. Through April 25.





The Fool's Journey

Learn how to read and connect with tarot cards, symbols, and meanings. A deck isn’t necessary to follow along in the Zoom class but recommended for practicing. Visit website to order a deck. Thurs., April 16, 7-8:30 p.m., and Tues., April 21, 7-8:30 p.m.





Grind City Designs and Dixie Picker T-Shirt Benefit

Local businesses have put together vintage finds and fresh designs for T-shirts. Each shirt sale provides 24 meals provided through Mid-South Food Bank. $25-$29. Ongoing.

Memphis Flyer Home Delivery

Have Memphis Flyer delivered to your home bi-weekly. Call or email to subscribe. $5 per month. Ongoing.





OutMemphis Online

Visit website for peer-led groups on Zoom, wellness checks, walk-up food and hygiene kits, and more. Through April 30.





Pink Palace Online

Visit website for fun, at home Museum offerings including The Sun, Our Living Star planetarium show, America's Musical Journey movie, Curator's Choice highlighting Museum pieces, activities, and more. Free. Ongoing.





River Garden Bingo

Download a bingo card or make your own for a fun game while enjoying Mississippi River Park. Free. Ongoing.





Tennessee R.E.A.D.S.

Use your library card to check out ebooks and audiobooks. Includes Big Library Read connecting readers around the world with the same book at the same time. Ongoing.





The Virtual Quiz Live

Choose your live trivia event featuring drag, fantasy, and T.V. categories. $10. Through May 31.

Sports/Fitness

Ballet Memphis Online Pilates and Ballet Classes

Classes offered include Espresso Flow, Stretch & Burn, Fascial Fun, Intermediate/Advanced Ballet, Intermediate Mat Flow, and Get Moving. Visit website for more information. $10. Ongoing, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Get Moving for Meritan (Virtual Movement)

Walk, run, and/or cycle a 1K, 5K, 10K, or half marathon anytime or anywhere. Participate in an online dance class or in-home exercise workout to stay safe and healthy. For every $5 donation, receive a unique printable bib to wear or hold while taking a picture or making a video to post on social media and spread this positive movement. Through May 17, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kroc Center Online Fitness Classes

Classes offered free and online. From mediation and yoga to Bootcamp and kickboxing, find the right class for you. Free. Ongoing.

YMCA Virtual Training & Group Fitness

Workouts for anyone to try at home including yoga, barre, bootcamp, exercises for active older adults, and Les Mills training. Visit website to join. Free. Ongoing.





Food & Drink Events

Alcenia’s Family Cooking with Southern Girl

Join B. J. Chester-Tomayo the owner of Alcenia's Restaurant for a cooking show like no other on Facebook and Youtube. Sundays, 1 p.m.

Virtual Vintage901 Spring Weekend 2020

Featuring a daily welcome from founder Stephanie Ferreira, a toast to open each event, live and pre-recorded video of local partners, entertainment, access to recipes and chef demonstrations, a sommelier-led wine and food pairing, local vendor links, and more. April 17-19.

Crosstown Food and Grocery Delivery

Meals from Global Café or Saucy Chicken and groceries from Curb Market delivered to your front door. Delivery is free and is available within a 4-mile radius of Concourse. To order, visit website to contact the restaurant or market directly. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., and Mondays-Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Memphis Farmers Market Virtual Vendors

Visit the market online for links to order directly from the vendors. Ongoing.

City Tasting Tours: Virtual Food Tour Experience

Enjoy dinner for two from three South Main restaurants, watch stories of local restaurateurs, and learn about Memphis with a guide from the comfort of your own home. Visit website to preorder food delivery to your home. Friday, April 17, and Friday and Saturday, April 24-May 30.