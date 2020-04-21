Call for Artists: Memphis Flyer Coloring Book Fundraiser

click to enlarge

The, like too many other local businesses, has suffered a financial blow during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. We know talented local creatives are also facing a precarious economic future.Also, just about everyone we know is in need of a fun, relaxing activity to pass the time at home.So we are planning to produce a quick turnaroundcoloring book, filled with work by local artists and illustrators. We encourage artists to submit work that looks and feels like Memphis. We will split the proceeds with the creators whose work we include.We will make the coloring book available as a downloadable PDF to those who purchase it. We are also looking into short-run and on-demand printing options.We will charge $35 per printed coloring book and $20 for a printable PDF version. Proceeds will be split 50/50 between theand the artists. We will pay out monthly through July, and quarterly through the end of 2020; the project split will end at the close of 2020. We will promote the coloring book through all our channels, and the artists are invited to do the same.Deadline:Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m.Email to:Size: 8 inches wide and 10 inches tall• Hi-res PDF, 300 DPI, black-and-white artwork only. 100 black (not CMYK) ink.• Please provide the name you would like to have as a credit, plus your website, social handles, and anything else you would like to include for folks to reach you.• Also please provide a two-sentence bio.Thank you all, and please stay safe and healthy.Anna Traverse FogleCEO, Contemporary Media, Inc.