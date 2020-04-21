Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Call for Artists: Memphis Flyer Coloring Book Fundraiser

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge salvatore-ventura-nne4hwy_iy0-unsplash.jpg
The Memphis Flyer, like too many other local businesses, has suffered a financial blow during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. We know talented local creatives are also facing a precarious economic future.

Also, just about everyone we know is in need of a fun, relaxing activity to pass the time at home.

So we are planning to produce a quick turnaround Memphis Flyer coloring book, filled with work by local artists and illustrators. We encourage artists to submit work that looks and feels like Memphis. We will split the proceeds with the creators whose work we include.

We will make the coloring book available as a downloadable PDF to those who purchase it. We are also looking into short-run and on-demand printing options.

We will charge $35 per printed coloring book and $20 for a printable PDF version. Proceeds will be split 50/50 between the Flyer and the artists. We will pay out monthly through July, and quarterly through the end of 2020; the project split will end at the close of 2020. We will promote the coloring book through all our channels, and the artists are invited to do the same.

DETAILS:
Deadline: Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m.
Email to: anna@memphisflyer.com
Size: 8 inches wide and 10 inches tall
• Hi-res PDF, 300 DPI, black-and-white artwork only. 100 black (not CMYK) ink.
• Please provide the name you would like to have as a credit, plus your website, social handles, and anything else you would like to include for folks to reach you.
• Also please provide a two-sentence bio.

Thank you all, and please stay safe and healthy.

Anna Traverse Fogle
CEO, Contemporary Media, Inc.
anna@memphisflyer.com

Tags: , , , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation