Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 23, 2020

The Virus, Sex Dolls, and Drinking on the Job

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge SEX DOLL GENIE
  • Sex Doll Genie

Sales of sex dolls are through the roof, and American workers are drinking on the job. That sentence was brought to you by the coronavirus.

Sex Doll Genie, which bills itself as the ”largest sex doll store in the world,” reported a sales spike in February and March. Demand from single males of all sexual orientations more than doubled in the company’s first quarter of 2020, with a 51.6 percent increase in sales between February and March. Orders placed by single females grew 15.8 percent in the same period, according to the company.

click to enlarge SEX DOLL GENIE
  • Sex Doll Genie

“We are seeing the sex doll industry go through a revolution during the COVID-19 pandemic with a huge increase in orders from both couples and male and single females,” said Sex Doll Genie CEO Janet Stevensen, who co-founded the company with her husband, Amit. “Couples who have been quarantined together seem to be much more open to trying something new after possibly experimenting more during the lockdown.
They view solo play as a safer alternative to dating apps like Tinder right now. click to tweet
“We are also seeing more single men and women placing orders for the first time; we think this is because they view solo play as a safer alternative to dating apps like Tinder right now.”

click to enlarge SEX DOLL GENIE
  • Sex Doll Genie

Stevensen said attitudes about sex dolls are changing. People stuck at home are open to trying new things, she said. This is bringing the sex doll industry into the mainstream. Average customers now are the “highly educated, single males and females between 30-40 years old and with high-income, heterosexual married couples looking to add a new dimension to their sex life together.”
People stuck at home are open to trying new things. click to tweet
Sex Doll Genie carries more than 2,600 sex doll designs from 16 different brands. The store’s three best-selling dolls are the ”adventurous, survivalist Frankie,” “H-cup Daria,” and “male doll, Lucas.”

click to enlarge SEX DOLL GENIE
  • Sex Doll Genie


Drinking on the Job
click to enlarge Working from home with a tall - work boot full of local brew - RICHARD MURFF
  • Richard Murff
  • Working from home with a tall work boot full of local brew

Tennesseans are drinking on the job. Or, so says the folks from Fishbowl, a website for professionals to discuss workplace issues.

A Fishbowl survey found that nearly 43 percent of Tennesseans were boozing while working from home.

The stat goes along with other, sadder national stats. Fifty-four percent of workers fear losing their jobs right now. Teachers report that less than half of students are showing up for remote classes. About 62 percent of working parents say they cannot juggle childcare while working from home.

To, perhaps, lighten the mood, Fishbowl asked professionals “Do you ever drink alcohol while working from home?” The answer was yes, but not a resounding yes. Of the 12,895 surveyed across the country, nearly 42 percent said they did drink on the clock.

North Carolina had the highest rate at nearly 47 percent. Arkansas had the lowest drinking-on-the-clock rate with about 29 percent saying they did imbibe while on the job.

click to enlarge Flyer staff drinking, er, “working” hard so you don’t have to!
  • Flyer staff drinking, er, “working” hard so you don’t have to!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation