UAC Calls on Local Artists for Two Projects

The UrbanArt Commission (UAC) is looking for artists to create projects amid social distancing and uncertain times.

The UAC announced two opportunities for local artists Wednesday. The first is the Bridging the Gap Project. For this the UAC is reallocating $10,000 from other project funds to support 20 $500 grants for artists looking to create artwork in their communities.

Interested artists living in the Memphis metro area can submit project ideas that answer the questions: What message do you most want to share with your friends, neighbors, and fellow Memphians during this uncertain time? And how would you creatively share this message with your community?

Projects can be visual, performing art, writing, or mixed-media. Artists have until May 19th to submit their ideas. Projects will be selected by a committee that includes Joel Parsons, director of the Clough-Hanson Gallery at Rhodes College, Patricia Lee Daigle, director of the University of Memphis Fogelman Galleries, and the UAC team.

The second opportunity invites artists to contribute to the Movable Collection, a project started last year in partnership with the city. The project consists of 31 pieces by artists, which are displayed at Memphis civic facilities.

Now, the UAC is looking to acquire more artwork for the collection to be displayed at libraries around the city. Artists will be paid for their work from a $50,000 allocation from the city’s percent-for-art program.

The UAC will hold an info session via Zoom on May 12th at 5:30 p.m. for interested artists. The deadline for submissions is June 2nd and the pieces will be selected by June 30th.

Find more information for both opportunities here.