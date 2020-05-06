Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

UAC Calls on Local Artists for Two Projects

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge bridgingthedistance-fb.png

The UrbanArt Commission (UAC) is looking for artists to create projects amid social distancing and uncertain times.


The UAC announced two opportunities for local artists Wednesday. The first is the Bridging the Gap Project. For this the UAC is reallocating $10,000 from other project funds to support 20 $500 grants for artists looking to create artwork in their communities.


Interested artists living in the Memphis metro area can submit project ideas that answer the questions: What message do you most want to share with your friends, neighbors, and fellow Memphians during this uncertain time? And how would you creatively share this message with your community?


Projects can be visual, performing art, writing, or mixed-media. Artists have until May 19th to submit their ideas. Projects will be selected by a committee that includes Joel Parsons, director of the Clough-Hanson Gallery at Rhodes College, Patricia Lee Daigle, director of the University of Memphis Fogelman Galleries, and the UAC team.


The second opportunity invites artists to contribute to the Movable Collection, a project started last year in partnership with the city. The project consists of 31 pieces by artists, which are displayed at Memphis civic facilities.


Now, the UAC is looking to acquire more artwork for the collection to be displayed at libraries around the city. Artists will be paid for their work from a $50,000 allocation from the city’s percent-for-art program.


The UAC will hold an info session via Zoom on May 12th at 5:30 p.m. for interested artists. The deadline for submissions is June 2nd and the pieces will be selected by June 30th.


Find more information for both opportunities here.


Tags: ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation