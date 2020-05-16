Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Horseshoe Tunica Back in Business Thursday

Posted By on Sat, May 16, 2020 at 1:18 PM

Horseshoe Tunica will resume gaming operations at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 21. The casino will operate at 50% capacity in accordance with the Phase One Casino Reopening Guidelines issued by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.
The Horseshoe Casino, Tunica
  • The Horseshoe Casino, Tunica

Slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for social distancing, and table games will be offered with limited seating. Poker, the Sportsbook, Village Square Buffet, the Laurel Lounge, and the WSOP bar will remain closed until further notice. They are expected to reopen in phases according to public health authorities and consumer demand. A full list of the amenities that will be available is at Horseshoe Tunica’s website here.

 The enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization, and daily temperature checks and screenings of employees who will be required to wear masks. Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit. Southland Casino Racing announced earlier this week that it will reopen Monday, May 18th. Read the story here.

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 14-20
The Piana From Savannah: Victor Wainwright Celebrates Memphis
Happy Dance: Online Zumba Classes with David Quarles
Genre Hopping With Talibah Safiya
Netflix’s Hollywood is a Revisionist Romp Through Tinseltown History
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation