Horseshoe Tunica Back in Business Thursday

Horseshoe Tunica will resume gaming operations at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 21. The casino will operate at 50% capacity in accordance with the Phase One Casino Reopening Guidelines issued by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.
-
The Horseshoe Casino, Tunica
Slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for social distancing, and table games will be offered with limited seating.
Poker, the Sportsbook, Village Square Buffet, the Laurel Lounge, and the WSOP bar will remain closed until further notice. They are expected to reopen in phases according to public health authorities and consumer demand. A full list of the amenities that will be available is at Horseshoe Tunica’s website here
.
The enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization, and daily temperature checks and screenings of employees who will be required to wear masks. Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.
Southland Casino Racing announced earlier this week that it will reopen Monday, May 18th. Read the story here
.