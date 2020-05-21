New Virus Cases Fall Sharply from Wednesday

click to enlarge

The rate of positive coronavirus fell sharply in Shelby County from Wednesday to Thursday after a testing day that was high but lower than a few proviso days. New numbers from the Shelby County Health Department showed 29 new cases of the virus from 1,424 tests given yesterday.That put the county's positivity rating for Tuesday at around 2 percent, down from 7.5 percent on Wednesday. The county has averaged a positivity rate of about 7.1 percent since the virus arrived here in March.Three new deaths were recorded Wednesday. So far, 91 have died here from the virus.