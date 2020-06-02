Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Dozens of Memphis Restaurants, Organizations Show Solidarity With Black Community

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge memphis-sign.jpg

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, local organizations, leaders, and businesses have issued their own statements on racial inequality and support for protesters.


University leaders here largely spoke out against injustice in statements to their campus communities. 


Carol Johnson, interim president of LeMoyne-Owen College, a historical black college, said this week that the struggle to achieve racial and economic equity is why HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) exist.


“There is more important work before us than reimagining our college community as a place where students are academically and socially prepared to confront injustice and lead the revolution of ideas, research, and policies that will eliminate racism and senseless harm,” Johnson wrote in a letter to students and faculty. “This is certainly beyond a single incident, or police department, but rather what we experience daily is embedded in a set of system structures that transcend multiple sectors and must be dismantled by those we educate. We can no longer ignore or tolerate injustice, if our students are to succeed.”


Read her full letter to the campus community below.

PDF June_1_2020_President_Letter_to_LOC_Campus_Community.pdf

Christian Brothers University president Jackson Shannon also sent a letter to CBU’s students and faculty this week. In it, he said the death of Floyd has “compelled us to confront how we, as a nation, continue to fall too short of the goal of a fair, equitable, and inclusive society in America.”


Shannon said any attempt to make sense of Floyd’s death is a “futile exercise, as it was both utterly senseless and totally unjustifiable.”


CBU has long been committed to advocating for equity, Shannon said, as “fostering a supportive, inclusive, and equitable community is at the very core of who we are as Lasallians.”


Shannon said as president, it is his role to facilitate a deeper and broader campus conversation about the issues raised by the senseless deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others.


Read Shannon’s full letter here.


M. David Rudd, president of the University of Memphis, said in a statement this week that the recent national events have revealed “some ugly and enduring inequalities in American society, sparking anxiety, upset, and outrage.”


“As an institution of higher education in one of the most diverse communities in America, our university is committed to being part of the solution,” Rudd said. “We are a place of hope, healing, and healthy debate, We have an identified set of core values that embrace fairness, equity, and justice, and we are committed to living those on a daily basis, particularly when they are most needed.”


Rhodes College president Marjorie Hass released this message of solidarity on Sunday.


Shelby County Schools superintendent Joris Ray also spoke out. 



The Memphis Grizzlies said in a statement that the organization "stands squarely in opposition to racism and injustice," condemning "all acts of violence.

"It is ingrained in our culture and part of our ethos, and we are going to build on established initiatives in our community," the statement reads.


Memphis-based businesses International Paper and FedEx also joined the conversation.


More than a dozen local restaurants also shared messages of solidarity and black screens for #blackoutTuesday, a social media movement meant to bring awareness to injustice and police brutality.


View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Interim Restaurant & Bar (@interimmemphis) on


View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by McEwen's Memphis (@mcewensmemphis) on


View this post on Instagram

No comment, just love. Edit for clarification at 9:21pm— I am not leaving a long personal comment as I am aware that I need to listen and make space to hear deeply. Apologies for any confusion! ...... Update 7:31am: When I first posted, my caption indicated listening and love. Some of you left some uncomfortable feedback letting me know that actually commenting on what's happening would be more productive and a clearer indication of where I personally stand. After spending some time in prayer on this feedback, I'm implementing it to try again. *** What is happening in our country is wrong. Injustice, racism, and disrespect are not just things that happen "someplace else" but in our own city, our own backyards, our own families, our own hearts. Brothers and sisters, friends, coworkers, and neighbors are suffering and so often we (and I am absolutely including myself) turn a blind eye or are "too busy" to do something- or whatever excuse of the moment. I am committing to try harder and do better. BLACK LIVES MATTER. *** Housekeeping note: I know not everyone is comfortable giving feedback publicly, so I'm also including my personal email kat@muddysbakeshop.com if you would like to reach out. Lastly, appreciations for last night's feedback. Feedback is an act of generosity- it takes time, which is valuable, and care for the other person. Thank you for the gift. 💕

A post shared by Muddy's Bake Shop (@muddysbakeshop) on


View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by Celtic Crossing Memphis (@celticcrossingmemphis) on



View this post on Instagram

#blackouttuesday

A post shared by The Four Way Restaurant (@thefourway) on


View this post on Instagram

Black Lives Matter

A post shared by The Liquor Store (@thebroadliquorstore) on









And others...





Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Health Department Halts Free Face Masks on Chemical Concerns
Memphis Record Stores Keep The Flame Of Vinyl Burning
Your Quarantine Reading List, Part Two
Short Films Compete for $15,000 Prize at Oxford Virtual Film Festival
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 28-June 3
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation