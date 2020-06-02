Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Shelby County to Perform Mass Testing at Corrections Facility

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge shelby-county-adult-offender-ctr-memphis-tennessee-tn-2.jpg

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said Tuesday that it will begin mass testing at the county’s corrections facility.


The testing of 517 staff members and near 1,500 inmates at the Shelby County Divisions of Corrections facility on Mullins Station Road will be done beginning June 2nd (today) until June 8th. This comes as a result of a partnership between the Shelby County government and the Tennessee Department of Health. The state health department is paying for the testing kits, laboratory fees, and personal protective equipment for SCHD personnel.


“Men and women serving time and those awaiting trial deserve humanity and compassion, just like all the rest of us,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “That’s why we have been working so hard to surge the testing at our facilities. This surge is expected to be one of the largest organized testing efforts since the arrival of COVID-19. We will continue to expand our efforts to make our facilities safe, protect the vulnerable, and lift the least of these concerns.”


Alisa Haushalter, director of the SCHD, said inmates and employees in correctional facilities are considered vulnerable populations because the congregate living arrangements makes social distancing difficult.


She adds that testing in the facilities will identify any asymptomatic cases, which will allow for those individuals to be isolated.


“Having this opportunity to provide COVID-19 testing to our staff and offenders is comforting,” said Anthony Alexander, director of Corrections, “Corrections employees are first responders who risk their health and safety daily, and our offenders deserve to be housed in a safe and humane environment. Testing will provide much-needed reassurance to our employees, offenders, and their families.”


Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Health Department Halts Free Face Masks on Chemical Concerns
Memphis Record Stores Keep The Flame Of Vinyl Burning
Your Quarantine Reading List, Part Two
Short Films Compete for $15,000 Prize at Oxford Virtual Film Festival
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 28-June 3
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation